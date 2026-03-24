 OpenAI Discontinuing Sora AI Video App - MacRumors
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OpenAI Discontinuing Sora AI Video App

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OpenAI today said that it is ending support for its Sora AI video app just six months after it initially launched.

openai sora app

We're saying goodbye to Sora. To everyone who created with Sora, shared it, and built community around it: thank you. What you made with Sora mattered, and we know this news is disappointing.

OpenAI did not provide more detail into why Sora is being discontinued, but the company said that it plans to share more soon, including specific information on when the app and API will be shut down. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman told employees that ending Sora will free up resources for OpenAI's next-generation AI models, according to The Information.

Sora generates AI videos of real people, with each user uploading a "cameo" or short video of themselves that's used as the basis for AI prompts. Users are able to share their cameos with others, allowing anyone on the app to generate AI video with their likeness.

When it launched at the end of September 2025, Sora gained viral popularity. It was downloaded more than a million times just a week and a half after launch, reaching the milestone faster than ChatGPT, and for a period of time, it was the top free app on the App Store.

OpenAI received criticism for deepfake videos featuring celebrities both dead and alive, and the company stopped allowing users to create videos featuring celebrity likenesses or voices without express consent. The guardrails that OpenAI put in place killed some of the interest in the app, and its popularity died down.

Tag: OpenAI

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Top Rated Comments

K
Kidseeghost
12 minutes ago at 02:18 pm
The AI bubble is bursting

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Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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MacUserFella
17 minutes ago at 02:13 pm
The 9 Sora users are absolutely bawling their eyes out
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
L
loupetron
5 minutes ago at 02:26 pm
I assume they looked at the bill for all the processing done on a free app in quarter end, and went "Wait, we aren't able to datamine fake videos. And it costs us more for everyone to use it. Shut it down!"
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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UltimaKilo
9 minutes ago at 02:22 pm
Really sucks. Sora was, by far, the best on the market for a long time and the videos there were hilarious.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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