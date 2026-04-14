Apple Launches New All-in-One Apple Business Platform for Device Management, Email, and Customer Engagement

Apple today launched its new all-in-one Apple Business platform, debuting the refreshed Apple Business web portal and accompanying app.



Apple Business aggregates several of Apple's prior business-focused products, like Apple Business Essentials, Apple Business Manager, and Apple Business Connect. The service offers organizations a unified platform for managing devices, employees, communications, and customer engagement across the Apple ecosystem.

Companies can take advantage of built-in mobile device management tools (MDM) for configuring device settings, security policies, available apps, and user groups from one location. With a simplified "Blueprints" option, employers can preconfigure devices purchased from Apple or authorized retailers with settings and apps for zero-touch deployment. Employees can use Apple Business to install work-related apps, request support from employers, and contact colleagues through a company directory.

Managed Apple Accounts provide "cryptographic separation" between personal and work data, so employees don't need to deal with multiple devices. Provisioning can be automated with providers like Google Workspace and Microsoft Entra ID.

Apple Business includes integrated email, calendar, and directory services linked to custom domains, plus customer engagement tools. Businesses can manage how their brand and locations show up across Apple services using brand profiles in Safari, Siri, and Spotlight, branded communication in Apple Mail, order tracking in Wallet, customizable place cards in Apple Maps, Tap to Pay branding, and more.

Apple is gearing up to introduce ads in ‌Apple Maps‌ this summer, and ads can be purchased through Apple Business. Businesses can create ads that show up at the top of search results in Maps and in a Suggested Places feature coming in iOS 26.5. Ads will be limited to the U.S. and Canada at launch.

Apple Business is available in over 200 countries and regions. It is a free service for new and existing users, with optional paid add-ons for more iCloud storage and AppleCare+ and no monthly fees for device management. Apple is discontinuing Apple Business Essentials, Apple Business Manager, and Apple Business Connect now that its unified Apple Business platform is available.

The Apple Business companion app and email, calendar, and directory features require iOS 26, iPadOS 26, or macOS 26.