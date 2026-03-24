Anker's New Prime 3-in-1 Foldable Charging Station Hits Low Price on Amazon

Anker's new Prime 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station has been marked down to $119.99 today on Amazon, down from $149.99, with no need for a coupon. This accessory just launched last month, and Amazon's price is within $4 of the all-time low we tracked a few weeks back.

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This deal, and many of the others we've collected below, are part of early deals for Amazon's Big Spring Sale, which officially kicks off tomorrow. Because of this, you'll need to have an Amazon Prime membership in order to get some of these discounts, including the Prime 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station.

The Prime 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station features Qi2.2 support, which lets a compatible MagSafe ‌iPhone‌ charge at up to 25W. It's the same speed as Apple's ‌MagSafe‌ charger, and it is 10W faster than the standard Qi2 ‌MagSafe‌ chargers. You can also simultaneously charge an Apple Watch and AirPods with the device.

There are plenty of other Anker discounts happening on Amazon this week, including the Prime 14-in-1 Thunderbolt 5 Dock back at its all-time low price of $339.99, down from $399.99. Anker's popular 3-in-1 MagSafe-Compatible Charging Cube is also down to a new all-time low price of $92.98, down from $129.99.

Wall Chargers

Wireless Chargers

Portable Chargers

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.