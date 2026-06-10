Sonos Summer Sale Takes Up to 25% Off Speakers, Headphones, and More

Sonos this week kicked off a new summer sale, with big discounts aimed at dads and anyone else shopping ahead of Father's Day. This sale includes deals on Sonos smart speakers, sound bars, subwoofers, and more.

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One highlight of the event is the Sonos Arc Ultra Soundbar at the record low price of $899, down from $1,099, which is being matched at Amazon. For a cheaper soundbar, you can get the second generation Beam for $369, down from $499.

Additionally, the new Sonos sale has a few bundle deals, which combine a few different home audio devices at one discounted price. This includes the 2 Room Set with Era 100 for $378 ($60 off), Premium Entertainment Set with Arc Ultra for $1,658 ($340 off), and more.



If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.