 AirPods Pro 3 Hit New Low Price of $179 - MacRumors
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AirPods Pro 3 Hit New Low Price of $179

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Walmart today has the AirPods Pro 3 available for $179.00, down from $249.00. This is a new all-time low price on the AirPods Pro 3, and it's a deal that we're only tracking at Walmart as of writing.

airpods pro 3 blueNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

This model of the AirPods Pro launched in September 2025 and has 2x better Active Noise Cancellation than the previous generation, better audio quality, a revised fit that's meant to improve comfort and stability, Live Translation for in-person conversations, and heart rate sensing for workouts.

$70 OFF
AirPods Pro 3 for $179.00

This deal beats the current Amazon discount by about $20, although Amazon does typically follow suit and match all-time low prices from other retailers so there is a chance we'll see this deal on Amazon soon. If it appears, we'll update this article.

Head to our full Deals Roundup to get caught up with all of the latest deals and discounts that we've been tracking over the past week.

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Top Rated Comments

B
Barbs
21 minutes ago at 05:54 am
Wow! Great price. I thought I got a great deal at $199.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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