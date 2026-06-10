 Amazon's Early Prime Day Deals Expand With New Sales on Desktop NAS and More - MacRumors
Skip to Content

Amazon's Early Prime Day Deals Expand With New Sales on Desktop NAS and More

by

We started tracking early Prime Day deals last week, and today Amazon expanded its selection of items on sale ahead of Prime Day, which will begin on June 23. New deals include UGREEN's best desktop NAS systems, the Sonos Arc Ultra soundbar at a record low price, and more.

Early Prime Day Deals FeatureNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

These new deals join ongoing highlights of early Prime Day deals, including Anker's Prime 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station, available for $109.99 on Amazon this week, down from $149.99. This is one of Anker's newest accessories, and Amazon's sale today is a solid second-best price on the device.

$39 OFF
Anker Prime 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station for $109.99

The Prime 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station features Qi2.2 support, which lets a compatible MagSafe ‌iPhone‌ charge at up to 25W. It's the same speed as Apple's ‌MagSafe‌ charger, and it is 10W faster than the standard Qi2 ‌MagSafe‌ chargers. You can also simultaneously charge an Apple Watch and AirPods with the device.

We're also tracking big discounts from brands like Sony, Samsung, Sonos, and more in the lists below. Accessories on sale include USB-C wall chargers, MagSafe-compatible wireless chargers, portable batteries, headphones, and soundbars.

UGREEN

Docks

Wall Chargers

Wireless Chargers

Portable Chargers

Audio

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.

Deals Newsletter

Interested in hearing more about the best deals you can find in 2026? Sign up for our Deals Newsletter and we'll keep you updated so you don't miss the biggest deals of the season!

Related Roundup: Apple Deals

Popular Stories

apple watch series 11 new purple

Amazon Takes Up to $130 Off Apple Watch Series 11

Monday May 11, 2026 11:07 am PDT by
Amazon still has all-time low prices on the Apple Watch Series 11 this week, with up to $130 off numerous models of the smartwatch. This sale includes nearly every aluminum GPS model of the Series 11 on sale at a record low price, plus new steep markdowns on cellular models. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small...
Read Full Article3 comments
apple watch band sale

Missed Out on Classic Apple Watch Bands? Woot's Latest Sale Revives Discontinued Colors at Steep Discounts

Tuesday May 12, 2026 6:45 am PDT by
Woot this week is back with a massive sale on Solo Loop and Braided Solo Loop bands for Apple Watch. In addition to these popular discounts, Woot also has all-time low prices on Sport Loops, Apple Watch Ultra bands, the first generation AirTag, Beats Fit Pro, and more. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Woot. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment,...
Read Full Article15 comments
m5 macbook pro purple

M5 MacBook Pro Hits Record Low Price With Major $300 Discount at Amazon

Tuesday May 12, 2026 10:16 am PDT by
Apple's newest M5 Pro and M5 Max MacBook Pro models have been hitting new low prices on Amazon recently, and now the M5 model from 2025 has a new record low price. You can get the 32GB/1TB 14-inch M5 MacBook Pro for $1,799.00, down from $2,099.00. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep...
Read Full Article25 comments