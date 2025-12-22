Apple Still Testing Ultra-Thin Glass to Eliminate Foldable iPhone Crease

Apple is reportedly testing next-generation ultra-thin flexible glass (UFG) for its book-style foldable iPhone as it works to make the display crease invisible and potentially solve one of the most persistent issues of existing foldable displays.

Apple Foldable Thumb
According to Weibo-based leaker Digital Chat Station, Apple is evaluating UFG panels with uneven thickness, using thinner glass in the folding area to improve flexibility while retaining thicker sections elsewhere for rigidity and durability.

Unlike existing foldables, which rely on ultra-thin glass (UTG) that inevitably deforms along the hinge, UFG is designed to distribute bending stress more evenly across the panel. In theory, this approach could reduce the crease to the point where it becomes visually imperceptible during everyday use.

The testing is said to be ongoing as Apple refines manufacturing processes and long-term reliability targets ahead of an expected 2026 launch alongside the iPhone 18 Pro models.

The timing may appear late in Apple's development cycle, but it doesn't necessarily suggest a delay. Apple is likely currently transitioning from design validation into early production validation, where the big hardware decisions are already locked in, but more high-risk components continue to undergo final qualification.

Apple testing UFG now could be part of an effort to validate the novel way it's being applied, rather than to do with a decision about whether to use the technology at all. Apple could have more mature UTG solutions available as a fallback if its targets are not met. The report also claims that multiple Chinese display makers are also evaluating UFG-based solutions, suggesting the technology is approaching commercial readiness.

The foldable iPhone is expected to feature a book-style design with an approximately 5.3- to 5.5-inch outer display and a 7.8-inch inner screen. It will reportedly use liquid metal hinges to achieve a virtually crease-free display and is expected to be priced between $2,000 and $2,500, making it Apple's most expensive iPhone ever.

