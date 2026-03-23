Apple Sports App on iPhone Receives Three Improvements

Apple's free Sports app received another update today with three improvements: probable starting pitchers for MLB games, car numbers in NASCAR leaderboards, and the ability to turn off sports betting odds directly within the app.



These enhancements were added in version 3.9 of the app, available now in the App Store. Turning off betting odds previously required using the Settings app.

Launched in 2024, the Apple Sports app is available on the iPhone in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and many countries in Europe, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The app shows scores, stats, standings, and more for a variety of leagues and events, including the NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, NASCAR, F1, Premier League, PGA TOUR, and more.