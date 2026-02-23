Apple Sports App Expands to More Countries and Leagues

Starting today, the Apple Sports app on the iPhone is available in 36 additional countries across the Caribbean and Latin America, including Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, Jamaica, Peru, and others.



Apple Sports first launched in the U.S., Canada, and the U.K. in February 2024, and it later expanded to Europe and Mexico. The app shows scores, stats, standings, upcoming games, and more for a variety of leagues and competitions. With the Caribbean and Latin America expansion, the app is now available in 80 countries.

Also as of today, the app now supports the following six Latin men's soccer (fútbol) leagues:

Campeonato Brasileiro Série A

Categoría Primera A

Liga de Primera

Liga Pro

Liga Profesional de Fútbol

Primera División del Perú

In the "Search" section of Apple Sports, there is a new "Soccer" category that contains all of the soccer leagues that are available in the app.

Finally, Apple says fans can now follow men's and women's NCAA tournaments in real time, with brackets showcasing matchups and results at a glance for each round.

These changes arrived in version 3.8 of the app, which is available now in the App Store.