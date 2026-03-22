Apple Card Offering New Walgreens Bonus
Now through May 20, you can get 5% Daily Cash when you use the Apple Card via Apple Pay for purchases at Walgreens and Duane Reade, both in stores and online.
5% Daily Cash is limited to $500 in combined Walgreens and Duane Reade purchases, meaning that the maximum cash back that you can receive from this offer is $25.
Ordinarily, the Apple Card offers 3% Daily Cash for Walgreens and Duane Reade purchases.
Apple's credit card is available in the U.S. only.
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