 MacBook Neo Charging Test: Here's Which Apple Charger is the Fastest - MacRumors
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MacBook Neo Charging Test: Here's Which Apple Charger is the Fastest

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While the MacBook Neo is not "fast-charge capable," according to Apple's tech specs, the laptop can still charge faster with certain Apple chargers.

MacBook Neo Charging Test Here%E2%80%99s Which Apple Charger is the Fastest Feature
Apple includes its 20W USB-C Power Adapter with the MacBook Neo (except in the UK and the EU, where the laptop does not ship with a charger at all), but a new charging test has revealed that Apple's 35W Dual USB-C Port Compact Power Adapter is a better choice if you want the fastest charging speeds at the lowest additional cost from Apple.

In the video below, ChargerLAB shows that the MacBook Neo reaches a peak charging speed of 18W with the included 20W charger, but this rises to 30W with Apple's 35W adapter, which is available in two sizes for $59 on Apple's online store.


ChargerLAB did not show exactly how much time you can save by using the 35W charger over the 20W charger, but it is probably up to 20-30 minutes for a full charge.

Of course, a variety of 30W-and-higher chargers sold by Apple and other companies can charge the MacBook Neo at peak speeds of 28W to 30W, so look beyond Apple if you want to save money. If you stick with Apple, just know this: its 35W adapter is faster than the included 20W adapter, but its expensive 96W and 140W chargers do not charge the MacBook Neo any faster than the 35W adapter despite costing more.

MacBook Neo launched last Wednesday, and Apple's CEO Tim Cook today revealed that the Mac just had its best launch week ever with first-time buyers.

Related Roundup: MacBook Neo
Tag: ChargerLab
Buyer's Guide: MacBook Neo (Buy Now)
Related Forum: MacBook Neo

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