 Perplexity Can Now Access Your Apple Health Data to Answer Medical Questions - MacRumors
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Perplexity Can Now Access Your Apple Health Data to Answer Medical Questions

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AI company Perplexity today introduced Perplexity Health, a suite of connectors that allow Perplexity to access your health data.

perplexity health
Perplexity suggests that the feature is useful for aggregating health data from across different portals, apps, and devices. It is able to track metrics and trends over time across biomarkers, with information shown on a personalized dashboard.

When asked a health-related question, Perplexity Health can answer based on medical records, lab results, and wearable data. With Perplexity Computer (Perplexity's AI agent tool), AI agents can use health information to build personalized fitness plans, nutrition plans, and more. Perplexity Health on Computer is rolling out to Pro and Max users in the U.S. first.

Perplexity says that Perplexity Health draws from "premium medical literature" like clinical guidelines and peer-reviewed journals. Perplexity has established a Perplexity Health Advisory Board with physicians, researchers, and health tech experts who will "pressure-test" product decisions, content quality, and clinical safeguards against evidence-based medicine standards.

Perplexity Health is able to connect to Apple Health, so it can integrate data collected by the Apple Watch and added to the Apple Health app. It also supports Fitbit, Ultrahuman, and Withings, along with electronic health records from more than 1.7 million care providers. Oura and Function integrations are coming soon.
Health data is encrypted, and Perplexity says there are strict access controls and tools to manage or delete information at any time. Health information is not used to train AI models or sold to third parties.

Perplexity is the second AI company to integrate with Apple Health. OpenAI introduced a ChatGPT Health feature with Apple Health support in early 2026.

Tags: Apple Health, Perplexity

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Top Rated Comments

Digital Dude Avatar
Digital Dude
33 minutes ago at 04:42 pm
Yeah, nothing could possibly go wrong with that. 🙄
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
blodyholy Avatar
blodyholy
35 minutes ago at 04:41 pm
It’s already a bad idea to Google your symptoms, do you really want AI telling you it’s cancer when it’s really just a sunburn? Sheesh.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
S
Surrylic
14 minutes ago at 05:02 pm

Hope this stays an opt-in feature. Otherwise they sure will get sued. And I'll join anyone doing so.
Apple will never ever, ever ever let a third party read your data without you approving it. Have you used any third party app of any kind that needs to access any data on your phone? It’s all always opt-in. Especially the health data, which has like 20 different options to agree to.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jz0309 Avatar
jz0309
41 minutes ago at 04:35 pm
sure, let some "AI tool" have access to all your health data - just be prepared for the results ...
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
H
HQuest
43 minutes ago at 04:32 pm
Hope this stays an opt-in feature. Otherwise they sure will get sued. And I'll join anyone doing so.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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