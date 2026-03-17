Spigen’s New AirPods Pro 3 Case Is Modeled After the Original Macintosh Mouse

Accessory maker Spigen this week expanded its lineup of case options that are designed to look like vintage Apple Macs. The clever new Classic LS AirPods Pro 3 Case resembles a the iconic Apple Macintosh mouse, so it goes well with Spigen’s Mac-style iPhone cases.



Priced at $25 from Amazon, the case features the stone color that was used for the Classic Macintosh, along with a gray mouse button. The mouse button is actually a lock that secures the two halves of the AirPods case together when it’s closed.

Spigen says that the lock clip buttons are meant to mirror the tactile feel and iconic look of the classic Macintosh mouse. There’s a dual material design that includes a polycarbonate interior and a TPU exterior to protect the AirPods, and Spigen added a lanyard to make the accessory easy to carry.

To get to the ‌AirPods Pro 3‌, you can push on the button to cause the top of the case to swing open. The AirPods are able to wirelessly charge while the case is on, and it has a cutout for a wired USB-C connection. The LED that’s on the AirPods case is able to shine through the mouse cover, and it looks like the power light from the original Macintosh mouse.

Spigen also introduced the Classic LS MagFit Card Holder, which joins the Classic LS iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max cases that Spigen released in January 2026. The $30 Classic LS Card Holder was inspired by the Macintosh 128K, featuring a floppy disk-style accent, vintage keyboard details with a “Hello” engraving, and an Apple-like Spigen logo.



According to Spigen, the Card Holder has a strong magnet that ensures a secure attachment to MagSafe-compatible devices and cases. It is able to hold up to three cards, with an open cutout design at the bottom to push them out for easy access. The Card Holder is compatible with all MagSafe iPhones, including the iPhone 12 and later.



Spigen’s classic Mac series also includes a lanyard and a set of cases for the ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ models, with info available on the Spigen website.