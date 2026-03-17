Skip to Content

Spigen’s New AirPods Pro 3 Case Is Modeled After the Original Macintosh Mouse

by

Accessory maker Spigen this week expanded its lineup of case options that are designed to look like vintage Apple Macs. The clever new Classic LS AirPods Pro 3 Case resembles a the iconic Apple Macintosh mouse, so it goes well with Spigen’s Mac-style iPhone cases.

spigen mouse airpods case
Priced at $25 from Amazon, the case features the stone color that was used for the Classic Macintosh, along with a gray mouse button. The mouse button is actually a lock that secures the two halves of the AirPods case together when it’s closed.

Spigen says that the lock clip buttons are meant to mirror the tactile feel and iconic look of the classic Macintosh mouse. There’s a dual material design that includes a polycarbonate interior and a TPU exterior to protect the AirPods, and Spigen added a lanyard to make the accessory easy to carry.

To get to the ‌AirPods Pro 3‌, you can push on the button to cause the top of the case to swing open. The AirPods are able to wirelessly charge while the case is on, and it has a cutout for a wired USB-C connection. The LED that’s on the AirPods case is able to shine through the mouse cover, and it looks like the power light from the original Macintosh mouse.

Spigen also introduced the Classic LS MagFit Card Holder, which joins the Classic LS iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max cases that Spigen released in January 2026. The $30 Classic LS Card Holder was inspired by the Macintosh 128K, featuring a floppy disk-style accent, vintage keyboard details with a “Hello” engraving, and an Apple-like Spigen logo.

spigen classic card wallet
According to Spigen, the Card Holder has a strong magnet that ensures a secure attachment to MagSafe-compatible devices and cases. It is able to hold up to three cards, with an open cutout design at the bottom to push them out for easy access. The Card Holder is compatible with all MagSafe iPhones, including the iPhone 12 and later.

spigen retro collection
Spigen’s classic Mac series also includes a lanyard and a set of cases for the ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ models, with info available on the Spigen website.

Related Roundup: AirPods Pro 3
Tags: AirPods Pro 3 Guide, Spigen
Buyer's Guide: AirPods Pro (Buy Now)
Related Forum: AirPods

Popular Stories

iOS 27 Mock Quick

iOS 27 Will Reportedly Be Like Mac OS X Snow Leopard

Sunday March 15, 2026 9:42 am PDT by
In his Power On newsletter today, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reiterated that iOS 27 will be similar to 2009's Mac OS X Snow Leopard, in the sense that one of Apple's biggest priorities is bug fixes for improved performance and stability. During WWDC 2008's State of the Union, Apple showed a slide that said Mac OS X Snow Leopard had "0 new features," as it opted to focus on performance and...
Read Full Article261 comments
AirPods Max 2 Feature

Apple Announces AirPods Max 2 With H2 Chip and More

Monday March 16, 2026 6:12 am PDT by
Apple today unveiled AirPods Max 2, with key upgrades including the H2 chip, increased active noise cancellation, improved sound quality, and features such as Adaptive Audio, Conversation Awareness, Voice Isolation, and Live Translation. The new AirPods Max have the same overall design as the previous generation, with most of the new features coming from the upgrade to the H2 chip:- Adaptive ...
Read Full Article344 comments
Apple Logo Sketch Feature

Apple Unveiled a Surprise New Product Today

Monday March 16, 2026 10:50 am PDT by
Surprise! Apple today unveiled the AirPods Max 2, despite no rumors suggesting that a new version of Apple's over-ear headphones were imminent. Key upgrades compared to the previous AirPods Max include Apple's H2 chip, increased active noise cancellation, improved sound quality, and features such as Adaptive Audio, Conversation Awareness, Voice Isolation, and Live Translation. AirPods Max ...
Read Full Article

Top Rated Comments

H
Happy_John
38 minutes ago at 04:23 pm
I like a bit of nostalgia, but that is ugly as sin.

The wallet isn’t bad though.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Mrkevinfinnerty Avatar
Mrkevinfinnerty
36 minutes ago at 04:24 pm
Perfect for those of us that have been looking for a way to make our Airpods case twice the size!
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jz0309 Avatar
jz0309
30 minutes ago at 04:30 pm
when I saw the headline my first thought was: yet another expensive accessory ... but at $25, not bad, for those who like these
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
CalMin Avatar
CalMin
18 minutes ago at 04:42 pm
This is actually very cool. Pity I only have APP2 and not APP3.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments