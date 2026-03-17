Google's Personal Intelligence Now Rolling Out to Free Gemini Users in the U.S.

Google is bringing Personal Intelligence to all Google Gemini users starting today, after testing the feature with its paid plans. Personal Intelligence allows Gemini AI to provide personalized responses based on information pulled from connected Google apps like Gmail, Google Photos, YouTube, and more.



Personal Intelligence is expanding in the U.S. across AI Mode in Search, the Gemini app, and Gemini in Chrome.

Gemini is able to draw on the information that it knows about you from your Google accounts, from emails you sent, items you purchased, and what you've searched for. Google says that it is designed to help you "find exactly what you need without having to give all the context."

Google provides several examples of how Gemini's Personal Intelligence can be helpful:

Custom shopping recommendations - Gemini can offer custom recommendations based on past purchases. If you want to find a bag to go with new shoes for example, Gemini can narrow the search to matching products.

- Gemini can offer custom recommendations based on past purchases. If you want to find a bag to go with new shoes for example, Gemini can narrow the search to matching products. Tech help - Google says users can get troubleshooting help for a product like a refrigerator without knowing the model, because the information can be pulled from a purchase receipt.

- Google says users can get troubleshooting help for a product like a refrigerator without knowing the model, because the information can be pulled from a purchase receipt. Making plans - When you're traveling and need to grab a bite to eat at an airport, Gemini can make suggestions based on the types of food that you like. You can also get recommendations on places to eat and visit when traveling based on your interests and past favorites.

Users can choose to connect apps like Gmail and Google ‌Photos‌ to Gemini for personalization, or can opt out, and the feature is off by default. Google says that Gemini and AI Mode do not train directly on a Gmail inbox or ‌Photos‌ library, but prompts in Gemini and the model's responses can be used for training purposes.

Personal Intelligence is already available in the U.S. for AI Mode in Search, and it is rolling out in the Gemini app and Gemini in Chrome for free users. Google says that connected experiences are designed for personal Google accounts and not for Workspace business, enterprise, or education users.

Gemini's personalization features could compete directly with the Siri personalization that Apple plans to bring to Siri later this year, as connecting Gmail and other apps to Gemini mirrors some of the functionality that Apple is introducing for ‌Siri‌. ‌Siri‌ will be able to read emails, messages, files, photos, and more, learning information about the user to complete tasks and keep track of files.

The new ‌Siri‌ features have been delayed several times, and at this point, we may not be getting the updated version of ‌Siri‌ until closer to the end of the year.