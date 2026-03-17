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Apple TV Releasing Star-Studded Movie Next Month

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Apple today shared a trailer for "Outcome," a dark comedy film starring Keanu Reeves, Jonah Hill, Cameron Diaz, David Spade, Martin Scorsese, and others. The original film will be available to stream on Apple TV starting Friday, April 10.

Outcome Apple TVKeanu Reeves and Jonah Hill in "Outcome"

In the film, Keanu Reeves plays Reef Hawk, a Hollywood star who is being extorted with a video that would damage his reputation. With the support of his lifelong friends Kyle (Diaz) and Xander (Matt Bomer), and his lawyer Ira (Hill), Reef tries to make amends with anyone he could have possibly wronged in hopes of identifying the blackmailer.

Watch the trailer for "Outcome" on YouTube below.


Apple TV has more than a dozen other new series and films coming this year.

In the U.S., Apple TV is priced at $12.99 per month or $129 per year, with a free one-week trial available for new subscribers. Apple TV is also included in Apple One and Peacock bundles, with all of the options outlined on Apple's website.

You can stream Apple TV in the Apple TV app, which is available on the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV 4K, Apple Vision Pro, Android, PlayStation, Xbox, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, select smart TVs, on the web at tv.apple.com, and more.

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