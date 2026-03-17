Apple Opens Developer Accounts on bilibili and LinkedIn Before WWDC 2026
As Apple gears up to connect with developers at the 2026 Worldwide Developers Conference in June, it has created new Apple Developer accounts on two new social networks. Apple Developer can be found on bilibili in China and LinkedIn.
Apple says that its developer accounts will provide the latest news, announcements, videos, and events for the Worldwide Developers Conference, as well as any upcoming Meet with Apple activities.
Bilibili is a popular Chinese video-sharing platform that's similar to YouTube, so Apple will be sharing video on the site. LinkedIn is a global site that is aimed at professional networking.
Apple this month also introduced a new Hello Apple Instagram account, which the company will use to share news, stories, product marketing, and more to highlight how Apple products inspire creativity to help make a difference in everyday lives.
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