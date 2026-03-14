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Get the New Book 'Apple: The First 50 Years' on Sale for Launch Week

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This week, tech columnist David Pogue launched a new book called "Apple: The First 50 Years." On Amazon, you can get the new book for $39.30 in hardcover, down from $50.00, the best price we've seen so far on the book.

apple first 50 years newNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

The book explores the first five decades of Apple's history, including interviews with 150 key people who shaped Apple into what it is today, like Steve Wozniak, John Sculley, Jony Ive, and more. The book is launching to coincide with Apple's upcoming 50th anniversary on April 1, 2026.

21% OFF
Apple: The First 50 Years for $39.30

Amazon's sale is on the hardcover version of the book, and provides an estimated March 19 delivery date for free delivery. If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.

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