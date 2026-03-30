 Amazon Big Spring Sale Last Chance Deals: AirPods Pro 3, MacBook Pro, and More Best-Ever Prices - MacRumors
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Amazon Big Spring Sale Last Chance Deals: AirPods Pro 3, MacBook Pro, and More Best-Ever Prices

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Amazon's Big Spring Sale is set to end tomorrow, March 31, so you still have a little while to shop some of the best prices of the year so far on AirPods, MacBooks, and much more. In this article we're recapping all of the best deals you can still get before the event ends, including a few accessory sales.

Amazon Big Spring Sale 25 Hero PeachNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

AirPods

airpods pro 3 new peach

The best current AirPods deal during the Big Spring Sale is the AirPods Pro 3 for $199.00, down from $249.00. You can also get a pre-order discount on the brand new AirPods Max 2.

$50 OFF
AirPods Pro 3 for $199.00

$19 OFF
AirPods Max 2 for $529.99

Apple Watch Series 11

apple watch series 11 peach

Amazon this week has all-time low prices on the Apple Watch Series 11, with $100 discounts across numerous models of the smartwatch. We first started tracking the return of these deals last month, but this sale has now expanded with many more options on both 42mm and 46mm GPS models.

$100 OFF
Apple Watch Series 11 (42mm GPS) for $299.00

$100 OFF
Apple Watch Series 11 (46mm GPS) for $329.00

You can get the 42mm GPS Apple Watch Series 11 for $299.00, down from $399.00, and the 46mm GPS model for $329.00, down from $429.00. On Amazon, you'll find four of the 42mm GPS models on sale at this all-time low price, and four of the 46mm GPS models on sale as well.

$100 OFF
Apple Watch Series 11 (42mm Cell) for $399.00

$100 OFF
Apple Watch Series 11 (46mm Cell) for $429.00

M4 iPad Air

m4 ipad air peach

Amazon is taking up to $100 off the brand new M4 iPad Air during its Big Spring Sale this week. Specifically, Amazon has up to $80 off the 11-inch M4 iPad Air and up to $100 off the 13-inch M4 iPad Air. All of these discounts have been automatically applied and do not require a coupon code or a Prime membership.

$40 OFF
11-inch M4 iPad Air for $559.00

$50 OFF
13-inch M4 iPad Air for $749.00

The new iPad Air features the M4 chip, C1X modem, and N1 networking chip, which brings support for Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6. In terms of design, the 2026 models are identical to the 2025 iPad Air tablets, with an edge-to-edge display, slim bezels, and aluminum chassis.

M5 Pro/M5 Max MacBook Pro

m5 pro macbook pro peach

Amazon is offering new all-time low prices on Apple's M5 Pro/M5 Max MacBook Pro, with up to $149 off select models without the need of a membership or clipping a coupon.

$149 OFF
14-inch M5 Pro MacBook Pro (24GB/1TB) for $2,049.99

$149 OFF
14-inch M5 Pro MacBook Pro (24GB/2TB) for $2,449.99

We're also tracking similar steep discounts on the 16-inch models, including a few M5 Max options. These discounts reach up to $199 off original prices, and as of writing we're only tracking these deals on Amazon.

$149 OFF
16-inch M5 Pro MacBook Pro (24GB/1TB) for $2,549.99

$199 OFF
16-inch M5 Pro MacBook Pro (48GB/1TB) for $2,899.99

Anker

anker peach

Anker's new Prime 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station has been marked down to $104.99 during the Big Spring Sale, down from $149.99, with no need for a coupon. This accessory just launched last month, and Amazon's sale today represents a new all-time low price.

$45 OFF
Anker Prime 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station for $104.99

The Prime 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station features Qi2.2 support, which lets a compatible MagSafe ‌iPhone‌ charge at up to 25W. It's the same speed as Apple's ‌MagSafe‌ charger, and it is 10W faster than the standard Qi2 ‌MagSafe‌ chargers. You can also simultaneously charge an Apple Watch and AirPods with the device.

There are plenty of other Anker discounts happening on Amazon this week, including the Prime 14-in-1 Thunderbolt 5 Dock back at its all-time low price of $339.99, down from $399.99. Anker's popular 3-in-1 MagSafe-Compatible Charging Cube is also down to a new all-time low price of $79.03, down from $129.99.

$60 OFF
Anker Prime 14-in-1 Thunderbolt 5 Dock for $339.99

Wall Chargers

Wireless Chargers

Portable Chargers

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.

Deals Newsletter

Interested in hearing more about the best deals you can find in 2026? Sign up for our Deals Newsletter and we'll keep you updated so you don't miss the biggest deals of the season!

Related Roundup: Apple Deals

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