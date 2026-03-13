Mac Trade-Ins Surge Amid MacBook Neo Launch
Apple this week saw an unusual surge of Mac trade-ins amid the launch of the MacBook Neo.
A reliable source speaking to MacRumors revealed that the quantity of Macs traded in at Apple retail stores this week increased over 100% compared to previous weeks, likely driven by demand for the MacBook Neo and M5 MacBook Air.
Older, low-end models dominated this week's trade-ins, suggesting that customers are upgrading to the MacBook Neo and the M5 MacBook Air, rather than the new MacBook Pro models with the M5 Pro and M5 Max chips.
The scale of increase is noticeably different from most previous Mac launches. While the launches of new Macs understandably cause a slight surge of trade-ins, the increase is typically much smaller than the one seen this week, suggesting heightened consumer enthusiasm for the new models. Evidence suggests that this is the biggest surge in Mac trade-ins since the launch of the first Apple silicon Macs between 2020 and 2021.
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