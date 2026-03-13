iFixit Teardown: MacBook Neo Has Most Accessible Mac Battery in Over a Decade

Repair site iFixit did its traditional teardown on the MacBook Neo, and was pleasantly surprised with the laptop's repairability. "We haven't been as happy about a MacBook since 2012," says iFixit.

iFixit took apart the more expensive $699 version of the ‌MacBook Neo‌ that comes with a Touch ID keyboard, but both models are "suspiciously easy" to get into. The lower case is still held together with pentalobe screws, which are less common than standard screws and require a special screwdriver. The cover can be unclipped by hand, and inside, there's a "shockingly sensible" internal layout.

The battery, speakers, ports, and trackpad are easy to get to and not buried under another component like most Apple laptops. Rather than being attached with adhesive, the battery is screwed in, so it's simple to remove it for repair or replacement. There are 18 screws to undo, but iFixit says the lack of battery adhesive is the biggest ‌MacBook Neo‌ repair win.

iFixit believes Apple is preparing for an upcoming EU law that will require many portable devices to have user replaceable batteries by early 2027. Because of the regulation, we could see similar setups for batteries in future MacBook Air and Pro models.

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There are a lot of cables to unplug to get to other components like the logic board, but it's all "pretty accessible" and not buried "just for the sake of being buried." RAM and storage are soldered to the A18 Pro chip, which is expected, but not a repairability win because it diminishes repairability and upgradeability. RAM and the SSD cannot be upgraded after purchase.

The USB-C ports are their own module instead of connected to the logic board, so damaged ports are able to be replaced without logic board repairs, and the same goes for the headphone jack. Antenna assembly removal is straightforward, which iFixit says will make screen replacements "significantly easier." With the antenna removed and the hinge screws off, the display "pops away as if it were a Framework laptop."

Apple used side-firing speakers in the ‌MacBook Neo‌, which is a simplified setup with less chassis machining that probably let it save money, and a mechanical trackpad. It's the first MacBook to have a mechanical trackpad since 2015 because the mechanical setup is cheaper to produce. The keyboard was the last piece to come out in iFixit's teardown, and it was held in with 41 screws. It is possible to remove the keyboard separately from the top case by undoing all of those screws, which makes for more affordable repairs.

iFixit said that while the ‌MacBook Neo‌ isn't perfect because of the soldered storage and RAM, there's a "lot to like." It has the most accessible battery in a Mac since 2012, a display that's easy to swap out, and modular components like the USB-C ports and headphone jack. iFixit gave the ‌MacBook Neo‌ a repairability score of 6 out of 10. For comparison, the 14-inch M5 MacBook Pro earned a 4/10 and the M4 ‌MacBook Air‌ got a 5/10.