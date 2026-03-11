Skip to Content

Kuo: iPhone 18 Pro Prices Still Likely to Hold Firm This Year

by

Apple's pricing for the iPhone 17e and MacBook Neo strongly suggests that Apple plans to keep iPhone 18 Pro prices unchanged when the new models launch later this year, according to industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

iPhone 18 Pro with a smaller centered Dynamic Island
Sharing his latest thoughts on Apple's increasingly diversifying product roadmap, Kuo said on X that Apple's strategy is to use turmoil in the global memory chip market to its advantage, by securing supply, absorbing higher component costs, and gaining market share while competitors are forced to raise prices or cut specs.

Kuo first made the claim in January, when he said Apple's plan for the iPhone 18 Pro models was to "avoid raising prices as much as possible" despite having to pay more for components. The $599 MacBook Neo and $599 iPhone 17e, both of which launched today, appear to bear that out.

In a separate report last month, analyst Jeff Pu of GF Securities corroborated Kuo's pricing outlook, saying his research of Apple's supply chain points to the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max maintaining starting prices of $1,099 and $1,199, respectively.

DRAM and NAND prices have surged in recent months, driven by soaring demand from companies building AI server infrastructure. According to Kuo, Apple negotiates memory prices with suppliers on a quarterly basis rather than every six months, which gives it more flexibility but also more exposure to such price swings.

One possible sign of that risk management came last week when Apple removed the 512GB memory upgrade option when purchasing a Mac Studio, with the machine now maxing out at 256GB. The latter option also got a price rise – it used to cost $1,600 to go from 96GB to 256GB on the high-end M3 Ultra machine, but now it costs $2,000.

Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 18 Pro models in September.

Related Roundup: iPhone 18
Tag: Ming-Chi Kuo
Related Forum: iPhone

Popular Stories

Apple MacBook Pro M4 hero

Apple Planning 'MacBook Ultra' With Touchscreen and Higher Price

Sunday March 8, 2026 8:05 am PDT by
Apple is planning to launch an all-new "MacBook Ultra" model this year, featuring an OLED display, touchscreen, and a higher price point, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports. Gurman revealed the information in his latest "Power On" newsletter. While Apple has been widely expected to launch new M6-series MacBook Pro models with OLED displays, touchscreen functionality, and a new, thinner design...
Read Full Article485 comments
imac video apple feature

Apple Unveils Seven New Products

Friday March 6, 2026 11:48 am PST by
Apple this week unveiled seven products, including an iPhone 17e, an iPad Air with the M4 chip, updated MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models, a new Studio Display, a higher-end Studio Display XDR, and an all-new MacBook Neo that starts at just $599. iPhone 17e features the same overall design as the iPhone 16e, but it gains Apple's A19 chip, MagSafe for magnetic wireless charging and magnetic...
Read Full Article
Apple Event Logo

Apple Released Seven New Products Today

Wednesday March 11, 2026 7:05 am PDT by
Starting today, the seven new Apple products that were announced last week are available at Apple Stores and beginning to arrive to customers. The colorful MacBook Neo and all of the other new products are on display at most Apple Store locations around the world starting today. Apple Stores have inventory of the new products for both walk-in customers and Apple Store pickup, but...
Read Full Article15 comments

Top Rated Comments

vegetassj4 Avatar
vegetassj4
6 hours ago at 06:19 am
iPhone Slim is a master at pimping product, using the supply chain, logistics, etc



Attachment Image

Attachment Image
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
progx Avatar
progx
6 hours ago at 06:24 am
The RAM and NAND storage was likely planned and reserved before the price jump. Next year’s iPhone might avoid it too, but I’m not sure. The year after, plus the one after will likely have an increases.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments