iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max Prices: Here's What Rumors Say
Apple is aiming for the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max to have the same starting prices as the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max, according to Jeff Pu, an equity analyst with investment firm GF Securities.
In a research note today, obtained by MacRumors, Pu said his firm's recent "supply chain research" indicates that Apple is focused on "cost management," in an attempt to keep the starting prices of the iPhone 18 Pro models either "unchanged" or at a "similar level" compared to the iPhone 17 Pro models.
In the U.S., the iPhone 17 Pro starts at $1,099 and the iPhone 17 Pro Max starts at $1,199.
For example, Pu believes that Apple has been negotiating with Samsung and SK Hynix to achieve relatively "favorable" memory chip deals, amid skyrocketing prices for DRAM and NAND storage. He also expects Apple to find ways to lower the costs of some other core iPhone components, including the display and cameras.
Another analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo, also said that Apple's plan for the iPhone 18 Pro models was to "avoid raising prices as much as possible." He predicted that Apple would at least keep starting prices "flat" compared to the iPhone 17 Pro models.
Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 18 Pro models in September.
