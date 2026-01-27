Apple to Keep iPhone 18 Starting Price Steady Despite Rising Memory Costs

by

DRAM shortages are set to impact smartphone manufacturers like Apple in 2026, but the company is going to try to keep iPhone 18 prices steady despite having to pay more for components, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

iphone 17 cyber
Kuo says that Apple negotiates memory prices with suppliers on a quarterly basis, so price increases are expected in the second quarter of 2026. The upcoming price hike will be similar to the first quarter increase that has already seen Apple paying more for memory. Estimates suggest that prices are up 10 to 25 percent compared to last year.

The higher memory cost will impact the iPhone's gross margins, but Apple is in a position to establish deals to get a steady supply, and it is able to absorb some of the increased cost. From Kuo:

For most non-AI brands, even if you're willing to pay up, there's no guarantee you'll get the supply. The fact that Apple can lock in a deal like this shows just how much leverage they have.

Higher memory costs will hit iPhone gross margins. But Apple's playbook is clear: use the market chaos to their advantage--secure the chips, absorb the costs, and grab more market share. They'll make it back later on the services side.

Apple may need to address memory price increases during the January 30 earnings call covering the first fiscal quarter of 2026 (October to December 2025). Kuo expects that Apple will avoid raising prices "as much as possible," and that at least the starting price of the ‌iPhone 18‌ models will be flat.

Apple has previously absorbed component costs, and was able to keep iPhone 17 pricing relatively steady. The base ‌iPhone 17‌ model did not go up in price and still starts at $799, though Apple did start charging $100 more for the iPhone 17 Pro because of the new 256GB minimum storage.

Components other than memory could also be in short supply in the coming months, leading to further supply chain issues that could force price increases. LPDDR and NAND are currently facing shortages and higher prices because of demand from the AI industry. Chip manufacturers are prioritizing advanced memory for AI servers over the memory used in smartphones, and there has been speculation that the memory price increase will cause smartphone costs to rise across multiple brands.

Related Roundup: iPhone 18
Tag: Ming-Chi Kuo
Related Forum: iPhone

Popular Stories

imac video apple feature

Apple Unveils First New Products of 2026

Monday January 26, 2026 1:55 pm PST by
Apple today introduced its first two physical products of 2026: a second-generation AirTag and the Black Unity Connection Braided Solo Loop for the Apple Watch. Read our coverage of each announcement to learn more:Apple Unveils New AirTag With Longer Range, Louder Speaker, and More Apple Introduces New Black Unity Apple Watch BandBoth the new AirTag and the Black Unity Connection Braided...
Read Full Article
Second Generation AirTag Feature

Apple Unveils New AirTag With Longer Range, Louder Speaker, and More

Monday January 26, 2026 6:07 am PST by
Apple today introduced the second-generation AirTag, with key features including longer range for tracking items and a louder speaker. For those who are not familiar, the AirTag is a small accessory that you can attach to your backpack, keys, or other items. Then, you can track the location of those items in the Find My app on the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and iCloud.com. The new...
Read Full Article211 comments
iPhone 5s

iPhone 5s Gets New Software Update 13 Years After Launch

Monday January 26, 2026 3:56 pm PST by
Alongside iOS 26.2.1, Apple today released an updated version of iOS 12 for devices that are still running that operating system update, eight years after the software was first released. iOS 12.5.8 is available for the iPhone 5s and the iPhone 6, meaning Apple is continuing to support these devices for 13 and 12 years after launch, respectively. The iPhone 5s came out in September 2013,...
Read Full Article108 comments
M5 MacBook Pro

Apple Reportedly Aiming to Upgrade the MacBook Pro Twice This Year

Sunday January 25, 2026 11:46 am PST by
Apple plans to release new MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, Mac Studio, and Studio Display models in the first half of this year, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In his Power On newsletter today, Gurman added that redesigned MacBook Pro models with an OLED touch screen "should be hitting toward the end of 2026," meaning that the MacBook Pro line would be upgraded twice this year. First up...
Read Full Article169 comments
Apple Logo Spotlight

Apple to Launch These 20+ Products This Year

Sunday January 25, 2026 6:02 pm PST by
2026 promises to be yet another busy year for Apple, with the company rumored to be planning more than 20 product announcements over the coming months. Beyond the usual updates to iPhones, iPads, Macs, and Apple Watches, Apple is expected to release its all-new smart home hub, which was reportedly delayed until the more personalized version of Siri is ready. Other unique products rumored for ...
Read Full Article76 comments

Top Rated Comments

JPack Avatar
JPack
15 minutes ago at 10:46 am
The Pro/Max models already received their $100 price increase. It's really just the base model in spring '27 that's uncertain.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
JTK Awesome Avatar
JTK Awesome
3 minutes ago at 10:57 am
How will Tim Apple manage the financial hit?



Attachment Image
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments