Apple Arcade Adding These Three Games in April

Apple today announced three new games coming to Apple Arcade in April, along with several updates to existing titles on the service.

The three new games heading to ‌Apple Arcade‌ next month are as follows:



DREDGE+ : A complete edition of the award-winning fishing adventure where players explore eerie archipelagos, dredge the ocean floor for hidden treasures, and uncover mysteries lurking beneath the waves. The ‌Apple Arcade‌ version includes all previously released downloadable content, including The Pale Reach, The Iron Rig, and Blackstone Key, along with a custom rod.

: A complete edition of the award-winning fishing adventure where players explore eerie archipelagos, dredge the ocean floor for hidden treasures, and uncover mysteries lurking beneath the waves. The ‌Apple Arcade‌ version includes all previously released downloadable content, including The Pale Reach, The Iron Rig, and Blackstone Key, along with a custom rod. Unpacking+ : A relaxing puzzle game centered on unpacking belongings and arranging them in a new home. As players organize items across different rooms, they gradually piece together the story of the life they are unpacking.

: A relaxing puzzle game centered on unpacking belongings and arranging them in a new home. As players organize items across different rooms, they gradually piece together the story of the life they are unpacking. My Very Hungry Caterpillar+: An interactive experience based on Eric Carle's beloved children's character where players care for their own caterpillar, feeding and playing with it as it grows and eventually transforms into a butterfly.

All of the new games will be available on April 2, 2026. Two ‌Apple Arcade‌ titles are also set to receive updates in the coming weeks:



Disney SpellStruck : A Star Wars crossover arriving March 19 adds Adventure Mode levels inspired by Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back and introduces Darth Vader and Lando Calrissian as playable characters.

: A Star Wars crossover arriving March 19 adds Adventure Mode levels inspired by Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back and introduces Darth Vader and Lando Calrissian as playable characters. Puyo Puyo Puzzle Pop: A new game mode called Puyo Puyo Garden arrives April 9 to celebrate the franchise's 35th anniversary, allowing players to grow and battle their own unique Puyo.

‌Apple Arcade‌ is a subscription service that provides access to hundreds of games across the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and Apple Vision Pro. All of the games are free of ads and in-app purchases, and the service continues to expand its catalog of more than 200 titles.

In the U.S., ‌Apple Arcade‌ costs $6.99 per month, and it is also bundled with other Apple services in all Apple One plans. ‌Apple Arcade‌ can be accessed through the App Store and the Apple Games app.