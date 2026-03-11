Skip to Content

Apple Arcade Adding These Three Games in April

Apple today announced three new games coming to Apple Arcade in April, along with several updates to existing titles on the service.

The three new games heading to ‌Apple Arcade‌ next month are as follows:

  • DREDGE+: A complete edition of the award-winning fishing adventure where players explore eerie archipelagos, dredge the ocean floor for hidden treasures, and uncover mysteries lurking beneath the waves. The ‌Apple Arcade‌ version includes all previously released downloadable content, including The Pale Reach, The Iron Rig, and Blackstone Key, along with a custom rod.
  • Unpacking+: A relaxing puzzle game centered on unpacking belongings and arranging them in a new home. As players organize items across different rooms, they gradually piece together the story of the life they are unpacking.
  • My Very Hungry Caterpillar+: An interactive experience based on Eric Carle's beloved children's character where players care for their own caterpillar, feeding and playing with it as it grows and eventually transforms into a butterfly.

All of the new games will be available on April 2, 2026. Two ‌Apple Arcade‌ titles are also set to receive updates in the coming weeks:

  • Disney SpellStruck: A Star Wars crossover arriving March 19 adds Adventure Mode levels inspired by Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back and introduces Darth Vader and Lando Calrissian as playable characters.
  • Puyo Puyo Puzzle Pop: A new game mode called Puyo Puyo Garden arrives April 9 to celebrate the franchise's 35th anniversary, allowing players to grow and battle their own unique Puyo.

‌Apple Arcade‌ is a subscription service that provides access to hundreds of games across the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and Apple Vision Pro. All of the games are free of ads and in-app purchases, and the service continues to expand its catalog of more than 200 titles.

In the U.S., ‌Apple Arcade‌ costs $6.99 per month, and it is also bundled with other Apple services in all Apple One plans. ‌Apple Arcade‌ can be accessed through the App Store and the Apple Games app.

Top Rated Comments

Plutonius
Plutonius
4 hours ago at 08:11 am
Does anyone but kids use Apple arcade ?

turbineseaplane
turbineseaplane
4 hours ago at 08:28 am

So underwhelming. They need to step it up or pack it up. This is just not compelling as a service.
It's apparently only important enough for them to do the bare minimum so as to have this as another bullet point on the Apple One subscription "benefits" list.

Same with News & Fitness.

Same with News & Fitness.

J
jbc25
4 hours ago at 08:13 am
So underwhelming. They need to step it up or pack it up. This is just not compelling as a service.

L
Luuthian
4 hours ago at 08:31 am

It's apparently only important enough for them to do the bare minimum so as to have this as another bullet point on the Apple One subscription "benefits" list.

Same with News & Fitness.
Personally, at this point, I'd rather just buy the better Arcade titles outright for $5-20 and scale back my Apple One sub to just what I need and save $10 a month or whatever. It's really annoying we can never buy the Arcade titles until they leave the service... And sometimes even then you can't. ChuChu rocket never released stand alone for example. It's just literally dead and gone

A
alphaswift
3 hours ago at 09:12 am
Just got Apple Arcade as part of my Apple One bundle. I'm not even remotely interested in any of the games and I'm a heavy Steam user.

B
bhagemann
3 hours ago at 09:30 am

Does anyone but kids use Apple arcade ?
Yes. [raises hand] Not everyone is looking for a console or PC replacement. But the responses here of 'only good for kids' to EVERY story about Apple Arcade games is kinda like having an 'Apple needs to fix bugs' response on EVERY story about new emojis -- tiring. Not everything is for everyone. (kids are people too and getting devices at every age).

I there are are a few of us 'adults' who are not playing the latest Steam or Call of Duty hardcore games who like an occasional diversion and there are several Apple Arcade games that scratch that itch quite well. I don't think any are great or amazing, but as someone here said in this thread, they're mid. and thats OK. Even though I very much doubt I'd pay for it alone (I don't use it THAT much), I do get Arcade with my Apple One subscription that I'd be buying anyhow for the things I do use and we all do that calculation about the overall value. I also don't use Fitness (though I work out) but imagine that it's a good app/progam for others and it doesn't bother me that its part of Apple One.

But beyond that, a lot of us have kids. ;-)

Read All Comments