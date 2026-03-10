Skip to Content

Apple CEO Tim Cook Takes a Pit Stop in New Video to Promote F1

Apple CEO Tim Cook today shared a short promotional video on social media highlighting Apple's new role as the U.S. home of Formula One.

Red Bull F1 Pit Crew and Tim Shot on iPhone 17 Pro
The clip takes place around Apple Park and shows Cook driving a small campus buggy along the ring road before pulling up beside Dutch racing driver Max Verstappen. The scene plays out like a Formula 1 pit stop, with the buggy stopping at a makeshift pit area labeled "Tim Box Box," a reference to the radio phrase used by F1 teams to call drivers into the pits.

During the stop, a rapid tire-change sequence unfolds, parodying the high-speed choreography of real Formula 1 pit crews. After the brief stop, Cook accelerates away from the pit box.


The light-hearted video is part of Apple's wider promotional push around its new Formula 1 broadcasting partnership. Beginning with the 2026 season, Apple has become the exclusive U.S. broadcaster of Formula 1 races through the Apple TV app, which now carries every practice session, qualifying session, Sprint race, and Grand Prix live and on demand.

Apple has been heavily promoting the partnership across its ecosystem, including features in the Apple Sports app, race coverage integrations in Apple News, circuit maps in Apple Maps, and audio race broadcasts on Apple Music.

The promotional clip also comes shortly after the start of the 2026 Formula 1 season, which opened with the Australian Grand Prix. Apple says ‌Apple TV‌ subscribers in the United States can watch the entire season with 4K video, Dolby Vision, and multiple onboard camera feeds.

Top Rated Comments

N
neuropsychguy
8 hours ago at 06:37 am

I felt the movie was mediocre, eh. They're definitely promoting this harder than other Apple TV content that deserve it
It’s not a promo for the movie, it’s a promo for Apple’s F1 streaming rights. The new racing season started this past weekend.

Sorry if this is a little blunt, but I suggest you read the article before commenting. It was clear in the article what the context of the little promo video was.
Score: 16 Votes (Like | Disagree)
W
WilliamG
8 hours ago at 06:37 am

I felt the movie was mediocre, eh. They're definitely promoting this harder than other Apple TV content that deserve it

The movie is old now lol they need to stop milking it
They’re not promoting a movie.
Score: 15 Votes (Like | Disagree)
RaXha Avatar
RaXha
8 hours ago at 06:38 am

I felt the movie was mediocre, eh. They're definitely promoting this harder than other Apple TV content that deserve it

The movie is old now lol they need to stop milking it
Guys, this isn't an add for the F1 MOVIE, it's an add to promote Apple TV being the official broadcaster of Formula 1, the racing series, in the US. xD
Score: 11 Votes (Like | Disagree)
WarmWinterHat Avatar
WarmWinterHat
7 hours ago at 07:35 am
Tim Cook has the personality of page three of a stapler manual.
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
turbineseaplane Avatar
turbineseaplane
7 hours ago at 07:38 am

Tim Cook has the personality of page three of a stapler manual.
Oddly his feelings mirror my own





Attachment Image
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
bLackjackj Avatar
bLackjackj
8 hours ago at 06:34 am
It’s not even Max 🙄🤦‍♂️,..cringe worthy!
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
