Apple's Low-Cost iPhone 17e is Faster Than the Low-Cost MacBook Neo

by

Apple is set to launch two new low-cost devices tomorrow, the iPhone 17e and the MacBook Neo. Both devices use A-series chips, which have historically been limited to the iPhone and iPad.

macbook neo edu
The ‌MacBook Neo‌ has Apple's A18 Pro chip inside, which was first used in the iPhone 16 Pro models, while the ‌iPhone 17e‌ has a newer A19 chip. Unsurprisingly, thanks to the newer chip, Apple's $599 ‌iPhone‌ outperforms the CPU in its $599 Mac.

The ‌iPhone 17e‌ earned a multi-core score of 9,241 on early Geekbench benchmarks, while the ‌MacBook Neo‌ earned a multi-core score of 8,668. Single-core chip results also favored the ‌iPhone 17e‌, which earned a score of 3,607, while the Neo had a single-core score of 3,461.

Metal scores for the GPU were closer, with the ‌MacBook Neo‌ scoring between 30,000 and 31,400 the ‌iPhone 17e‌ earned scores ranging from 31,000 to 31,600.

Both the ‌iPhone 17e‌ and the ‌MacBook Neo‌ have the same 8GB RAM for Apple Intelligence support, and while that might not sound like enough for a Mac, early reviewers felt that 8GB RAM was sufficient for everyday light workloads.

The ‌MacBook Neo‌ is the first Mac that Apple has designed with an A-series chip instead of an M-series chip, and its benchmark results suggest that it is essentially an ‌iPhone‌ that runs macOS. It will be interesting to see how well the ‌MacBook Neo‌ sells given that its CPU performance trails Apple's low-cost ‌iPhone‌.

MacUserFella
10 hours ago at 04:31 pm
When the faster & newer chip is faster than the older chip: 🤯
10 hours ago at 04:43 pm
The intended audience for the NEO will not even notice, and most certainly does not care.
10 hours ago at 04:30 pm
Ouch.

Slower than the 17e?
not even the 17 or 17 Pro?



10 hours ago at 04:31 pm
good job, tim
And this is why they shouldn't have cheaped out and went with the A19 Pro instead, faster, 12GB RAM and longer update support.
I was at a Seattle area Apple Store 2 days ago and the staff was very chatty.
They said they sell basically no iPhone Airs.

Sad times.
There you go. This means that a binned A19 Pro would have been available. The Neo would have basically be perfect with the 12gb of RAM that the iPhone Air has…
Score: 12 Votes (Like | Disagree)
