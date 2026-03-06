iPhone 17e Benchmarks Reveal A19 Chip Performance With a Tiny Catch

The first benchmarks for the iPhone 17e surfaced in the Geekbench 6 database today, offering a closer look at the A19 chip's performance.



For multi-core CPU performance, the highest score the iPhone 17e achieved so far is 9,241. As expected, this is nearly identical to the standard iPhone 17 model with the A19 chip, which has an average multi-core score of 9,249.

There is one tiny catch, as the iPhone 17e has a 4-core GPU, whereas the iPhone 17 has a 5-core GPU. With one fewer GPU core, the iPhone 17e obviously has slightly lower graphics performance, with the device achieving Metal scores of around 31,000 to 31,500 in early Geekbench results, compared to around 37,000 for the iPhone 17.

In our view, most customers are unlikely to notice a significant difference in graphics performance between the iPhone 17e and iPhone 17.

The previous-generation iPhone 16e with an A18 chip also has a 4-core GPU.

The table below provides a comparison of multi-core CPU scores for some iPhones.

iPhone Model Multi-Core CPU Score iPhone 17 Pro (A19 Pro) 9,805 iPhone 17 (A19) 9,249 iPhone 17e (A19) 9,241 iPhone 16 Pro (A18 Pro) 8,625 iPhone 16e (A18) 7,977 iPhone 15 Pro (A17 Pro) 7,199

iPhone 17e features the same overall design as the iPhone 16e, but it gains Apple's A19 chip, MagSafe for magnetic wireless charging and magnetic accessories, Apple's second-generation C1X modem for faster 5G, and a doubled 256GB of base storage. In the U.S., the iPhone 17e starts at $599, just like the iPhone 16e did.

iPhone 17e pre-orders began March 4, and the device launches March 11.