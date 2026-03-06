Skip to Content

iPhone 17e Benchmarks Reveal A19 Chip Performance With a Tiny Catch

by

The first benchmarks for the iPhone 17e surfaced in the Geekbench 6 database today, offering a closer look at the A19 chip's performance.

Apple iPhone 17e feature
For multi-core CPU performance, the highest score the iPhone 17e achieved so far is 9,241. As expected, this is nearly identical to the standard iPhone 17 model with the A19 chip, which has an average multi-core score of 9,249.

There is one tiny catch, as the iPhone 17e has a 4-core GPU, whereas the iPhone 17 has a 5-core GPU. With one fewer GPU core, the iPhone 17e obviously has slightly lower graphics performance, with the device achieving Metal scores of around 31,000 to 31,500 in early Geekbench results, compared to around 37,000 for the iPhone 17.

In our view, most customers are unlikely to notice a significant difference in graphics performance between the iPhone 17e and iPhone 17.

The previous-generation iPhone 16e with an A18 chip also has a 4-core GPU.

The table below provides a comparison of multi-core CPU scores for some iPhones.

iPhone Model Multi-Core CPU Score
iPhone 17 Pro (A19 Pro) 9,805
iPhone 17 (A19) 9,249
iPhone 17e (A19) 9,241
iPhone 16 Pro (A18 Pro) 8,625
iPhone 16e (A18) 7,977
iPhone 15 Pro (A17 Pro) 7,199

iPhone 17e features the same overall design as the iPhone 16e, but it gains Apple's A19 chip, MagSafe for magnetic wireless charging and magnetic accessories, Apple's second-generation C1X modem for faster 5G, and a doubled 256GB of base storage. In the U.S., the iPhone 17e starts at $599, just like the iPhone 16e did.

iPhone 17e pre-orders began March 4, and the device launches March 11.

Top Rated Comments

turbineseaplane Avatar
turbineseaplane
12 hours ago at 01:20 pm
I still think the normal iPhone 17 is the best iPhone out right now.
Score: 19 Votes (Like | Disagree)
M
MRSugarD
11 hours ago at 02:24 pm
The design with one camera lens is so so clean and slick.
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Parowdy Avatar
Parowdy
11 hours ago at 01:49 pm
Sorry, but you were able to create a table for these numbers but couldn’t do the same for the MacBook Neo benchmark comparisons?
Consistent like Liquid Glass.
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
C
Corefile
11 hours ago at 02:35 pm
I predict that the next iPhone chip will be called the A20 Pro and it'll be faster than the A19 Pro.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Darmok N Jalad Avatar
Darmok N Jalad
10 hours ago at 03:44 pm
I just ordered one. I don’t care about having eleventy-seven cameras on my phone, as one will suffice for me and my use. I’m coming from an iPhone 12, so I don’t think I’ll miss that 1 GPU core. And the 17e is not that much more expensive than a refurbished 15 that has one more camera, but half the storage.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
T
Thisismattwade
10 hours ago at 03:03 pm

The design with one camera lens is so so clean and slick.
You're right, and no camera control button for my dumb fingers to accidentally hit all the time.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
