AirPods Pro 3 Hit All-Time Low Price of $199

Verizon today has the AirPods Pro 3 available for $199.00, down from $249.00. This is a match of the all-time low price on the AirPods Pro 3, which has been hard to come by on Amazon in recent weeks.

This model of the AirPods Pro launched in September 2025 and has 2x better Active Noise Cancellation than the previous generation, better audio quality, a revised fit that's meant to improve comfort and stability, Live Translation for in-person conversations, and heart rate sensing for workouts.

Keep up with all of this week's best discounts on Apple products and related accessories in our dedicated Apple Deals roundup.

Top Rated Comments

Justin Cymbal Avatar
Justin Cymbal
7 hours ago at 06:51 am

All time low was Verizon for $184. ABT had it for $188 a few days ago. This is good though if you can get Amazon gcs for at least 10% off which many can with the citi TY (former SYW) card.
Yup, here’s the link to that previous sale:
https://slickdeals.net/sh/thread-19162201/e/3/c/deal-details/au/a6694c2ec8f611f0b5c4d2dbb71890a0/?utm_term=0&utm_medium=share&utm_campaign=ddp-simplified-sharing&utm_source=desktop_redesign&utm_content=deal

I recently bought this at my local Staples using this deal:

https://slickdeals.net/sh/thread-19210687/e/3/c/deal-details/au/a6694c2ec8f611f0b5c4d2dbb71890a0/?utm_term=0&utm_medium=share&utm_campaign=ddp-simplified-sharing&utm_source=desktop_redesign&utm_content=deal

Staples was able to price match Best Buy’s Presidents Day sale price at $209.99 and then I got $50 back in Staples rewards points so I got it for around $175 after tax
The Cockney Rebel Avatar
The Cockney Rebel
8 hours ago at 06:08 am
Very good earbuds.

Well worth the price.
