MacBook Neo Availability Continues to Tighten Ahead of Launch

by

If you want a MacBook Neo from Apple for Wednesday, March 11 delivery, but have yet to place an order, you might be out of luck.

macbook neo product film feature
MacBook Neo pre-orders began March 4, and the initial delivery date was March 11. But now, Apple's online store in the U.S. shows that MacBook Neo orders placed today are estimated to be delivered between March 17 and March 31.

Here are the estimated delivery dates for each configuration as of 5:45 p.m. Eastern Time:

  • 256GB/Blush: March 24 — March 31
  • 256GB/Citrus: March 17 — March 24
  • 256GB/Indigo: March 17 — March 24
  • 256GB/Silver: March 24 — March 31
  • 512GB/Blush: March 24 — March 31
  • 512GB/Citrus: March 24 — March 31
  • 512GB/Indigo: March 24 — March 31
  • 512GB/Silver: March 17 — March 24

Fortunately, Apple Store pickup is still an option for some configurations on launch day. MacBook Neo is also sold by resellers like Amazon and Walmart.

Without knowing how much supply there is for each configuration, it is hard to draw any conclusions from the delivery dates listed above, but it is clear that it is getting harder and harder to find a MacBook Neo for launch day. Given the laptop starts at just $599, or an even lower $499 for college students, that should not come as too much of a surprise.

