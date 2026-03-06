Best Apple Deals of the Week: First Discounts Hit All of Apple's New Products, Including MacBook Neo and More

It's Apple pre-order week, and we're already tracking solid discounts across every new product that was announced this week. This includes free Best Buy gift cards when ordering the new MacBook Neo, Air, and Pro, plus the first cash discounts on M4 iPad Air on Amazon.

Pre-Order Discounts

What's the deal? Save on pre-orders for iPhone 17e, MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, MacBook Neo, and iPad Air

Save on pre-orders for iPhone 17e, MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, MacBook Neo, and iPad Air Where can I get it? Amazon, Best Buy, and more

Amazon, Best Buy, and more Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Pre-orders are live on all of Apple's newest products, including the MacBook Neo, M5 MacBook Air, M5 Pro and M5 Max MacBook Pro, iPhone 17e, and M4 iPad Air. You'll find free gift cards when pre-ordering select products at Best Buy, while Amazon has straight cash discounts on numerous M4 iPad Air tablets.



AirPods

What's the deal? Take $60 off AirPods 4 with ANC

Take $60 off AirPods 4 with ANC Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Amazon this week is back with a notable discount on the AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation, available for $119.00, down from $179.00.



Apple Watch Series 11

What's the deal? Take $100 off Apple Watch Series 11

Take $100 off Apple Watch Series 11 Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Amazon this week has all-time low prices on the Apple Watch Series 11, with $100 discounts across numerous models of the smartwatch. We first started tracking the return of these deals about a week ago, but this sale has now expanded with many more options on both 42mm and 46mm GPS models.



AirTag

What's the deal? Take $35 off AirTag gen 1

Take $35 off AirTag gen 1 Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Apple's first-generation AirTag 4-Pack has dropped to $64.00 this week on Amazon, down from the original price of $99.00. Free shipping options have a delivery estimate around March 11, while Prime members should be able to get it delivered a few days sooner.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.