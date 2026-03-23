AirTag 1 Gets Major Amazon Discount With 4-Pack at $59.99

Apple's first-generation AirTag 4-Pack has dropped to $59.99 this week on Amazon, down from the original price of $99.00. Free shipping options have a delivery estimate around March 28, while Prime members should be able to get it delivered a few days sooner.

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Overall, this is a new all-time low price on the AirTag 4-pack. Amazon's stock on the first generation AirTag 1-Pack has begun dwindling now that the new second generation models are here, so anyone interested in this low price on the first gen 4-Pack should pick it up while it's still around.

Apple recently debuted the all-new AirTag, featuring longer range for tracking items and a louder speaker. We haven't tracked any notable discounts on the new second generation models as of yet, so anyone who wants to save money should keep looking into the original models.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.