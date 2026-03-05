AirTag 1 Gets Major Discount With 4-Pack at $64

Apple's first-generation AirTag 4-Pack has dropped to $64.00 this week on Amazon, down from the original price of $99.00. Free shipping options have a delivery estimate around March 10, while Prime members should be able to get it delivered a few days sooner.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Overall, this is a solid second-best price on the AirTag 4-pack that's within $1 of the Amazon all-time low price. Deals on the 1-Pack have been fluctuating for a few days and are currently gone, but an all-time low price could return soon.

These first generation models will eventually stop being sold by third-party retailers like Amazon, so if you've been waiting for a deal now is the time to buy. Apple just debuted the all-new AirTag, featuring longer range for tracking items and a louder speaker.

