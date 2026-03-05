Skip to Content

AirTag 1 Gets Major Discount With 4-Pack at $64

Apple's first-generation AirTag 4-Pack has dropped to $64.00 this week on Amazon, down from the original price of $99.00. Free shipping options have a delivery estimate around March 10, while Prime members should be able to get it delivered a few days sooner.

Overall, this is a solid second-best price on the AirTag 4-pack that's within $1 of the Amazon all-time low price. Deals on the 1-Pack have been fluctuating for a few days and are currently gone, but an all-time low price could return soon.

These first generation models will eventually stop being sold by third-party retailers like Amazon, so if you've been waiting for a deal now is the time to buy. Apple just debuted the all-new AirTag, featuring longer range for tracking items and a louder speaker.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.

kaspurr
2 days ago at 10:42 am
Discount aside I'm not sure I could recommend the Gen 1 at this point, its truly insane how much further the Gen 2 in real world use can be detected, it's honestly a game changer.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ManicMarc
2 days ago at 11:15 am
Could this article have been written mainly to drive referral clicks rather than to provide substantial content?
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Zeus2018
2 days ago at 11:18 am

And it finally comes in black.
You got me. :oops:I thought you were telling me the truth. I wish it came in black...
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
