Apple on MacBook Neo Design: 'We're Certainly Not Making Any Compromises'

by

While the MacBook Neo starts at just $599, or an even lower $499 for college students, Apple has insisted that it did not make any design compromises.

MacBook Neo Held Out x4
"It's undeniably a MacBook, we're certainly not making any compromises on the design and that's really important," said Apple's vice president of industrial design Molly Anderson, in an interview with architecture and design publication Dezeen.

Anderson added that "it was important" for the MacBook Neo "to be quintessentially a MacBook."

Chiefly, the MacBook Neo is made from aluminum, not plastic.

"It wasn't just a redesign, it was starting from the beginning, and we're not using cheaper materials, it's incredible aluminium," she said.

Available in fun colors like Blush and Citrus, the MacBook Neo is meant to be distinguished from the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro, according to Anderson.

"It was important to make it feel part of the family, but with its own personality," she said.

Even though the MacBook Neo is designed with premium materials, Apple did have to make compromises in other areas. For example, the MacBook Neo has only 8GB of RAM, and a Touch ID button is limited to the $699 model. Plus, there is no MagSafe, one of the USB-C ports is limited to USB 2 speeds of just 480 MB/s, and the keys are not backlit.

Despite its limitations, the MacBook Neo will likely be a hit with students and customers who need a Mac mainly for everyday tasks, like web browsing and document editing. Pre-orders began on March 4, ahead of a March 11 launch.

Top Rated Comments

Rockanrolero Avatar
Rockanrolero
14 hours ago at 11:27 am
The only people that should be mad that this exists are the people that got their kids an M4 MacBook Air for Christmas knowing they won’t use half of the power it provides 😂😂😂
Score: 42 Votes (Like | Disagree)
B4U Avatar
B4U
14 hours ago at 11:28 am
Please explain why not include the camera light letting the user know the camera is on? 🥲
Score: 26 Votes (Like | Disagree)
L
LevorgPenmancho
14 hours ago at 11:33 am
InB4 300 posts about how bad MacBook Neo is.
…it’s going to be a huge hit.
So get over it.
Relax.
Score: 26 Votes (Like | Disagree)
M
Minato1990
14 hours ago at 11:30 am

The only people that should be mad that this exists are the people that got their kids an M4 MacBook Air for Christmas knowing they won’t use half of the power it provides 😂😂😂
Exactly. Apple is poised to make a lot of money from this budget option, and parents won't have to shell out big bucks for a macbook anymore. Same for 90% of college students I wished I had an option like this 10 years ago back in university. Would've saved me money to yes spend on more booze and partying hahaha
Score: 21 Votes (Like | Disagree)
D
dhiebert
14 hours ago at 11:36 am
How can the MacBook Neo's USB-C Port Limitation ('https://www.macrumors.com/2026/03/04/macbook-neo-usb-c-port-limitation/') not be considered a compromise?
Score: 20 Votes (Like | Disagree)
JPack Avatar
JPack
14 hours ago at 11:42 am
It’s forged aluminum or as Apple calls it, “formed” aluminum. Not CNC like Air and Pro. That’s what makes Neo thicker.

There’s no compromises at $499. That would be a fair statement. What other notebook at $499 has this build quality or 500 nit display?
Score: 20 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments