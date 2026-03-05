Skip to Content

Download Apple's New MacBook Neo Wallpapers

While the MacBook Neo does not launch until next week, Apple's colorful new wallpapers designed for the laptop are included in the macOS 26.3.1 update for it.

macbook neo green
MacBook Neo is available in Blush, Citrus, Indigo, and Silver finishes, and there is a Mac wallpaper available for each, with download links below:

Apple's Mac User Guide explains how to change a Mac's wallpaper.

BeatsByTim
1 day ago at 11:20 am
Do you have permission to distribute these copyrighted works?
tonywalker23
23 hours ago at 12:18 pm
Will add these to the collection...

Attachment Image
yuvaldv1
1 day ago at 11:25 am
I miss iOS 5-9, when we actually had nice wallpapers from Apple.
iBungie
1 day ago at 11:26 am
The Citrus file comes in at 17.3 MB while the others are 9.2 MB. Same resolution 6016x6016.
Wonder why this difference - does yellow/green need more data? Just curious.
Mr. Nice
1 day ago at 11:53 am
Apple used to have such cool and beautiful wallpapers, whether on Mac or iPhone.

The grass on the Mac or the clownfish on the iPhone had something special.

But I find all these graphic wallpapers absolutely awful!
AppleSOS
1 day ago at 11:20 am
Is it intentional that the M and A share a vertical line, but the A and C do not? Looks like a mistake to me... Don't know why you would do that on purpose.
