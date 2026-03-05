Skip to Content

Missing From Apple's Announcements: iPad 12 With Apple Intelligence

by

In his newsletter over the weekend, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said Apple was likely to announce at least some but possibly not all of the following products between March 2 and March 4: the iPhone 17e, MacBook Pros, MacBook Airs, updated entry-level iPad and iPad Air models, and a lower-cost MacBook with an iPhone chip.

iPad A16 Colors
As it turns out, Apple announced nearly all of those products, with the sole exception being an updated entry-level iPad. In fact, we got two more products on top, in the form of an updated Studio Display and a higher-end Studio Display XDR.

Apple is not expected to unveil any additional products this week, so the wait for an iPad 12 continues for now. The device is expected to have two key upgrades over the iPad 11, including a faster A18 chip and Apple Intelligence support. In fact, one rumor claimed that the iPad 12 might even be powered by Apple's latest A19 chip.

No other major changes have been rumored so far for the iPad 12, so we expect the device to have the same overall design as the current model.

Apple Intelligence is already available on all other current-generation iPad models, including the iPad mini, iPad Air, and iPad Pro.

Apple released the iPad 11 with an A16 chip in March 2025, with U.S. pricing starting at $349.

Top Rated Comments

JPack
JPack
1 day ago at 12:11 pm
If Apple is going all-in on a $499 MacBook, launching a refreshed iPad at the same time makes little sense. People and journalists will inevitably compare the two, but it takes attention away from the Neo.
Score: 21 Votes (Like | Disagree)
J
joeblow7777
1 day ago at 12:08 pm
Citing a long list of products and saying that Apple is "likely to announce at least some, but possibly not all" is the kinda thing that so-called fortune tellers and psychics do. It's almost impossible to be wrong when your prediction is that broad.
Score: 17 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Kiro Avatar
Kiro
23 hours ago at 12:17 pm
What about the iPad mini? Or Apple TV, Homepods…
Score: 12 Votes (Like | Disagree)
V.K. Avatar
V.K.
23 hours ago at 12:21 pm
it's pretty clear that Apple is pushing back all products that are supposed to significantly feature new Siri untill they are actually ready to roll it out: iPads, Homepods, ATV.
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Frazzles Avatar
Frazzles
22 hours ago at 01:53 pm
WHERE
IS
THE
UPDATED
APPLE
TV
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
turbineseaplane Avatar
turbineseaplane
23 hours ago at 12:41 pm
Missing [S]From Apple's Announcements: iPad 12 With[/S] Apple Intelligence

Here's what I saw 👆 when reading this quickly.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments