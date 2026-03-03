Skip to Content

First M4 iPad Air Benchmarks Surface

by

Ahead of the launch of new iPad Air models equipped with the M4 chip, preliminary Geekbench benchmark results have surfaced for the device, giving us an idea of how its performance compares to the prior-generation M3 ‌iPad Air‌.

iPad Air M4 Chip
A pair of benchmarks from the 13-inch M4 ‌iPad Air‌ with Wi-Fi + Cellular (iPad16,11) suggest the M4 ‌iPad Air‌ CPU is 17.3 percent faster in single-core performance and 7.9 percent faster in multi-core performance.

The benchmarks show single-core scores of 3438 and 3714 and multi-core scores of 12885 and 12296, translating to an average single-core score of 3576 and an average multi-core score of 12591. The prior-generation 13-inch M3 ‌iPad Air‌ has an average single-core score of 3048 and an average multi-core score of 11667 on Geekbench.

The M4 ‌iPad Air‌ is equipped with an 8-core CPU featuring three performance cores and five efficiency cores, along with a 9-core GPU. Apple previously used the M4 in the iPad Pro, but the version in the ‌iPad Pro‌ had up to a 10-core CPU and up to a 10-core GPU, so the M4 ‌iPad Air‌ does not match the M4 ‌iPad Pro‌ in CPU performance.

The 13-inch M4 iPad Pro has a single-core score of 3704 and a multi-core score of 13805, so it offers 3.6 percent faster single-core CPU performance and 9.6 percent faster multi-core CPU performance.

The new M4 ‌iPad Air‌ will be available to pre-order at 6:15 a.m. Pacific Time tomorrow, with a launch to follow on March 11.

