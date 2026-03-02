Next Year's iPad Pro Likely to Feature Vapor Chamber Cooling System

Apple will add a vapor chamber cooling system to the iPad Pro as soon as next year, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.



Writing in his latest Power On newsletter, Gurman says an iPhone 17 Pro-style vapor chamber is something Apple has been working to bring to the ultra-thin iPad Pro, and it could debut in the next model, which is expected to arrive in spring of 2027.

Apple overhauled the thermal design of the iPhone 17 Pro models to include a vapor chamber cooling system, where a small amount of deionized water moves heat away from the A19 Pro chip and distributes it throughout the iPhone's aluminum unibody frame. Apple says the design allows for 40 percent better sustained performance for demanding tasks.

The next generation iPad Pro model will likely feature Apple's M6 chip made with TSMC's 2-nanometer process. The liquid cooling system would help mitigate throttling, especially as the ‌iPad Pro‌ becomes more capable at handling intense workflows.