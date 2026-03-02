iPhone 17e: Smaller Details You Might Have Missed

Apple has unveiled the iPhone 17e, with key upgrades over the iPhone 16e including the A19 chip, MagSafe, and the Ceramic Shield 2 for a more scratch-resistant screen. The device also has Apple's latest C1X modem for faster 5G, a doubled 256GB of base storage, and a new Soft Pink color option alongside White and Black.



In addition to those headline changes, we uncovered four smaller iPhone 17e details:

A19 chip limitation: While the A19 chip in the iPhone 17 has a 5-core GPU, the chip has a reduced 4-core GPU in the iPhone 17e. This limitation will result in slightly slower graphics performance while gaming, but many customers are unlikely to notice a major difference in real-world usage. This is not a downgrade, either, as the A18 chip in the iPhone 16e also has a 4-core GPU.

eSIM-only in more countries: iPhone 16e was eSIM-only in the U.S. only, but the iPhone 17e lacks a physical SIM card slot across the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and the other countries and territories listed next to "Model A3575" of the iPhone 17e on Apple's cellular page.

Same battery capacity: Like the iPhone 16e, the iPhone 17e has a 4,005 mAh battery capacity, according to a product label on Apple's website in the EU. Apple's advertised battery specs for the iPhone 16e and iPhone 17e are identical.

Next-generation portraits: With next-generation portrait support, Apple says the "iPhone 17e recognizes people, dogs, and cats, and automatically saves depth information, allowing users to turn photos into beautiful portraits with background blur after capture and to adjust the focus point in the Photos app."

We are still working to confirm the amount of RAM included in the iPhone 17e, but it is very likely 8GB, matching the amount in the iPhone 16e and the regular iPhone 17. The next beta of Xcode 26.4 should confirm this information, so stay tuned.

In the U.S., the iPhone 17e starts at $599, just like the iPhone 16e did. You can pre-order the iPhone 17e on Apple.com starting Wednesday, March 4 at 6:15 a.m. Pacific Time, with availability set to begin Wednesday, March 11.