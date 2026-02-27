Skip to Content

Apple Music Coming to Chocolate Bars

by

Apple is working with German confectionary brand Ritter Sport to offer a unique Apple Music promotion.

apple music ritter sport
The collaboration, branded as "Limited Edition Ritter Sport x ‌Apple Music‌," involves promoting iconic albums on Ritter Sport's iconic 100g square chocolate bars (via Macerkopf). There will be a QR code on the back of each bar that links directly to the album on ‌Apple Music‌ and provides a free trial subscription to the service.

Ritter Sport and ‌Apple Music‌ have selected five albums that have shaped German music history across different genres, including Cro's "RAOP," Marteria's "Happy for the Future II," Scorpions' "Crazy World," Sarah Connor's "Mother Tongue," and Helene Fischer's "Farbenspiel," for the series. They are each available on ‌Apple Music‌ in Dolby Atmos.

The promotion begins on Monday, March 2 in Germany, when the chocolate bars will begin to appear in stores across the country. Each bar costs €1.99 and they will be available for a limited time only.

Tags: Apple Music Guide, Germany, Macerkopf

Popular Stories

tim cook data privacy day

Tim Cook Warned by CIA That China Could Move on Taiwan by 2027

Tuesday February 24, 2026 4:03 am PST by
Apple CEO Tim Cook was among a handful of top tech executives who attended a classified CIA briefing warning that China could attack Taiwan by 2027, according to a sweeping investigative report by The New York Times ($). The previously unreported briefing was apparently held in a secure room in Silicon Valley in July 2023. The meeting is said to have been arranged at the request of the...
Read Full Article159 comments
iphone fold text

iPhone Fold Crease Measurements Revealed as Device Hits Production

Wednesday February 25, 2026 5:37 am PST by
Apple has submitted production line orders for its upcoming foldable iPhone, effectively confirming that the device will launch this year, claims a Chinese leaker. According to the Weibo account "Fixed Focus Digital," assembly lines recently received the orders from Apple, which has apparently allowed the leaker to learn the crease measurements for the device's 7.8-inch inner display....
Read Full Article136 comments
Apple Announces Special Event in New York Feature 1

Apple Reportedly Plans to Unveil at Least Five New Products Next Week

Sunday February 22, 2026 9:48 am PST by
In his Power On newsletter today, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said Apple will have a three-day stretch of product announcements from Monday, March 2 through Wednesday, March 4. In total, he expects Apple to introduce "at least five products." Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. A week ago, Apple invited selected journalists and content creators to an "Apple Experience" in...
Read Full Article137 comments

Top Rated Comments

MacUserFella Avatar
MacUserFella
26 minutes ago at 11:49 am
Next up, adding Apple Intelligence to Chocolate Bars
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Sanlitun Avatar
Sanlitun
26 minutes ago at 11:50 am
Weird choice of albums, but ok it's a fun collectable.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
rikki_t Avatar
rikki_t
23 minutes ago at 11:53 am
Toilet Paper would be a better fit for most modern music, chocolate is too good for it
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments