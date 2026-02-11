Apple Releases visionOS 26.3

Apple today released visionOS 26.3, the third update to the visionOS 26 operating system that launched in September. visionOS 26.3 comes a month after Apple released visionOS 26.2.



‌visionOS 26‌.3 can be downloaded on all Vision Pro headsets by navigating to the Settings app, selecting the General section, and choosing the Software Update option. To install an update, the Vision Pro headset needs to be removed, and there is a software progress bar available on the exterior EyeSight display.

Apple's release notes say that visionOS 26.3 includes bug fixes and security improvements, and that the software is recommended for all Vision Pro users.