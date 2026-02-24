Apple Now Blocks 18+ App Downloads in Australia, Brazil, and Singapore Without Age Assurance

Apple today provided an update on its age assurance tools for developers in Brazil, Australia, Singapore, Utah, and Louisiana. Developers in these areas will face new age assurance and parental consent obligations, and Apple's APIs will help them meet these upcoming requirements.

As of February 24, Apple is blocking users in Australia, Brazil, and Singapore from downloading apps rated 18+ unless they have been confirmed to be adults through an App Store age confirmation process that uses "reasonable methods." Age confirmation is done automatically through the ‌App Store‌, but developers may also need to independently confirm their users are adults with the Declared Age Range API.

In Brazil, apps that have loot boxes will have their age rating adjusted to 18+ in the Brazilian storefront, as Brazil's new age-related app store laws prevent apps from offering loot boxes to children. Developers can see a user's age group when the user or user's parent opts to share it, with Apple including a new signal about the method of age assurance.

In Utah and Louisiana, there are upcoming regulations that require developers to establish a user's age with the Declared Age Range API to restrict children from downloading apps that are not age appropriate. Apple has updated the API to help developers determine whether age-related regulatory requirements apply to a user, and whether the user is required to share age range. There's also a new notice if an app is required to get a parent or guardian's permission for significant app updates for an app downloaded by a child.

In some cases, developers are required to inform parents when apps receive a major update with new functionality, and the parents have to provide permission for the child to use the app, even if permission was previously granted.

Utah's ‌App Store‌ Accountability Act requirement starts on May 6, 2026, while Louisiana's House Bill 570 begins on July 1, 2026, and both laws are applicable only to new Apple Accounts.

Several countries and U.S. states have started implementing strict child protection laws, some of which require app store operators like Apple to confirm user age and obtain parental consent before minors are allowed to download apps.

Developers can face fines for not complying with age assurance requirements. In Utah, for example, parents can recover damages of up to $1,000 per violation, while Louisiana can fine developers up to $10,000 per violation after a 45-day grace period.

Apple could also be fined millions of dollars for non-compliance in Brazil, Australia, and Singapore, where there are now platform-level requirements.

Apple fought against platform-level legislation because of the privacy issues raised by the age verification process. Apple does not want to verify age through methods like ID submission due to data collection concerns, and the company also does not want to share age information from every user with developers.

Note: Due to the political or social nature of the discussion regarding this topic, the discussion thread is located in our Political News forum. All forum members and site visitors are welcome to read and follow the thread, but posting is limited to forum members with at least 100 posts.

