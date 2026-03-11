MacBook Air With OLED Display is Still Years Away

Apple is planning to launch a MacBook Air with an OLED display, but it won't come for several years after the MacBook Pro is updated with OLED screen technology.



We're not going to see an OLED ‌MacBook Air‌ until at least 2028, according to Bloomberg. Large, high-quality OLED displays are expensive, and it will take some time for the technology to come down in price enough that it can be used in Apple's midrange devices.

Apple brought OLED to the 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Pro models in 2024, introducing the first larger-sized OLED screens. The iPhone and Apple Watch have used OLED for years, but it is more complicated with bigger displays. Apple wants to transition its flagship Mac and iPad models to OLED, with OLED eventually used across all product lines.

OLED displays have better contrast than the LCD and mini-LED displays that Apple is using for current Macs, providing richer colors and deeper blacks. OLED also supports wider viewing angles and is often more power efficient because black pixels don't light up.

A ‌MacBook Pro‌ with a touchscreen OLED display is in development, and rumors suggest that we're going to get it as soon as late 2026, though Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said today that we could be waiting until early 2027.

Kuo also said that we won't see an OLED ‌MacBook Air‌ until 2028 or 2029, so the ‌MacBook Air‌ will likely continue to use LCD display technology until then. It's possible Apple could do an interim mini-LED update, but there are no rumors suggesting that's the case yet.