Apple Announces Plans to Begin Assembling Mac Mini in U.S. This Year
Apple today announced that Foxconn will begin assembling some Mac mini computers at a factory in Houston, Texas later this year.
In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Apple's operations chief Sabih Khan said U.S. assembly of some Mac mini units is part of the company's previously-announced commitment to invest $600 billion in the U.S. by August 2029.
Mac mini units assembled in the U.S. will primarily serve the U.S. market, while production will continue in Asia for orders in other countries, according to Khan.
As the report notes, the Mac mini is a niche product for Apple, with research firm Consumer Intelligence Research Partners estimating that the desktop computer accounted for only 5% of Apple's global Mac sales last year. In 2024, the Mac mini received its first major redesign since 2010
, along with M4 and M4 Pro chips.
In the U.S., the Mac mini starts at just $599, but customers must supply their own display, keyboard, and trackpad or mouse.
Apple began assembling its latest Mac Pro desktop computer in Texas in 2019, during U.S. President Donald Trump's first term, and the company's plan to begin assembling some Mac mini units in the U.S. comes during Trump's second term.
