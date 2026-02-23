Apple Watch Series 11 Gets $100 Discounts on Amazon, Starting at $299

Amazon this week has all-time low prices on the Apple Watch Series 11, with $100 discounts across select models of the smartwatch. This time around the deals are more sparse, and we're only tracking these discounts on three models of the smartwatch.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

You can get the 42mm GPS Apple Watch Series 11 for $299.00, down from $399.00, and the 46mm GPS model for $329.00, down from $429.00. We're only tracking one model of each of these watches on sale right now.

If you're shopping for cellular models, you can get the 42mm cellular Apple Watch Series 11 on sale for $399.00, down from $499.00. Similar to the GPS models, only one model is being discounted at this time, and it's the Rose Gold Aluminum with Light Blush Sport Band in Small/Medium.

