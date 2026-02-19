Rivian Introduces Apple Watch App

As expected, electric vehicle maker Rivian today introduced an Apple Watch app, providing R1S and R1T drivers with convenient features on their wrist.



The app lets you choose up to four one-tap controls for locking or unlocking doors, opening or closing the windows, opening the front or rear trunks, sounding the vehicle's alarm, and more. In addition, you can turn the Apple Watch's Digital Crown to adjust the vehicle's cabin temperature and battery charging target in the app.

Rivian will also offer an Apple Watch complication, allowing you to view the vehicle's charge level at a glance on your watch face.

Rivian recently rolled out Apple Wallet car key support for its second-generation R1S and R1T vehicles. This feature utilizes Ultra Wideband technology, allowing you to simply approach the vehicle, open the door, and start the vehicle, all with your iPhone in your pocket or bag or your Apple Watch on your wrist.



Passive entry functionality requires an iPhone 11 or newer (excluding iPhone SE and iPhone 16e models) or an Apple Watch Series 6 or newer.

If you have a first-generation R1S or R1T model, digital key functionality is a bit more limited. You can lock or unlock the vehicle with a tap of the "lock" button in the app. "With the app open, you're ready to drive," says Rivian, for these models.

While some reports have indicated that the Apple Watch app is already rolling out, TechCrunch said that it will not be available until next week. In any case, keep an eye on the App Store for an update to the Rivian app on the iPhone, as installing the upcoming version will automatically extend the app to the Apple Watch.