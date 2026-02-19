Rivian Introduces Apple Watch App

by

As expected, electric vehicle maker Rivian today introduced an Apple Watch app, providing R1S and R1T drivers with convenient features on their wrist.

Rivian Apple Watch
The app lets you choose up to four one-tap controls for locking or unlocking doors, opening or closing the windows, opening the front or rear trunks, sounding the vehicle's alarm, and more. In addition, you can turn the Apple Watch's Digital Crown to adjust the vehicle's cabin temperature and battery charging target in the app.

Rivian will also offer an Apple Watch complication, allowing you to view the vehicle's charge level at a glance on your watch face.

Rivian recently rolled out Apple Wallet car key support for its second-generation R1S and R1T vehicles. This feature utilizes Ultra Wideband technology, allowing you to simply approach the vehicle, open the door, and start the vehicle, all with your iPhone in your pocket or bag or your Apple Watch on your wrist.

Rivian iPhone Car Keys in Apple Wallet Feature
Passive entry functionality requires an iPhone 11 or newer (excluding iPhone SE and iPhone 16e models) or an Apple Watch Series 6 or newer.

If you have a first-generation R1S or R1T model, digital key functionality is a bit more limited. You can lock or unlock the vehicle with a tap of the "lock" button in the app. "With the app open, you're ready to drive," says Rivian, for these models.

While some reports have indicated that the Apple Watch app is already rolling out, TechCrunch said that it will not be available until next week. In any case, keep an eye on the App Store for an update to the Rivian app on the iPhone, as installing the upcoming version will automatically extend the app to the Apple Watch.

Related Roundup: Apple Watch 11
Tags: Apple Wallet, Rivian
Buyer's Guide: Apple Watch (Neutral)

Popular Stories

Apple Announces Special Event in New York Feature

Apple Announces Special Event in New York, London, and Shanghai on March 4

Monday February 16, 2026 6:05 am PST by
Apple today announced a "special Apple Experience" in New York, London, and Shanghai, taking place on March 4, 2026 at 9:00am ET. Apple invited select members of the media to the event in three major cities around the world. It is simply described as a "special Apple Experience," and there is no further information about what it may entail. The invitation features a 3D Apple logo design...
Read Full Article188 comments
CarPlay Liquid Glass Dark

iOS 26.4's New CarPlay Video Feature Shown in Action

Wednesday February 18, 2026 9:29 am PST by
Back at WWDC 2025, Apple revealed that it was planning to allow CarPlay users to watch video via AirPlay in their vehicles while they are not driving, and the first beta of iOS 26.4 suggests the feature may be nearing availability. There are several new references to CarPlay video streaming functionality within the iOS 26.4 beta's source code. The feature is not yet visible to users, but...
Read Full Article55 comments
Apple Announces Special Event in New York Feature 1

Apple Event on March 4: Here's What to Expect

Tuesday February 17, 2026 8:08 am PST by
Apple on Monday invited selected journalists and content creators to a "special Apple Experience" on Wednesday, March 4 in New York, London, and Shanghai. At an Apple Experience, attendees are typically given the opportunity to try out Apple's latest hardware or software. Following the launch of Apple Creator Studio last month, for example, some content creators attended an Apple Experience...
Read Full Article59 comments
iphone 16 apple intelligence

Apple Aiming to Release 'Breakthrough' New iPhone Accessory

Wednesday February 18, 2026 12:43 pm PST by
Apple is looking for a "breakthrough" with its push into wearable AI devices, including an "AirTag-sized pendant," according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In a report this week, he said the pendant is reminiscent of the failed Humane AI Pin, but it would be an iPhone accessory rather than a standalone product. The pendant would feature an "always-on" camera and a microphone for Siri voice...
Read Full Article
iphone 17 pro green

iPhone 17 Pro Max Curiously Becomes Most Traded-In Smartphone

Wednesday February 18, 2026 9:13 am PST by
New trade-in data indicates that Apple's iPhone 17 Pro Max has rapidly become the single most traded-in smartphone. According to a new report from SellCell, Apple's latest flagship iPhone has quickly risen to the top of the independent trade-in market, accounting for 11.5% of all devices appearing in the top-20 trade-in rankings just months after release. The analysis is based on SellCell...
Read Full Article185 comments