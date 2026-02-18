iOS 26.4 Brings CarPlay Support for ChatGPT, Claude and Gemini

by

With iOS 26.4, CarPlay users will be able to use third-party chatbots with ‌CarPlay‌. AI services like Claude, Gemini, and ChatGPT will be accessible through the ‌CarPlay‌ system for the first time.

CarPlay Liquid Glass Light
Apple's ‌CarPlay‌ Developer Guide [PDF] lists voice-based conversational apps as a supported app type starting with iOS 26.4. Apple is implementing a new voice control screen that will let apps provide visual feedback for voice-based conversational apps.

AI apps that integrate ‌CarPlay‌ will need to add support for the voice control screen while voice-based services are active. There is a specific entitlement for voice-based conversational apps, and companies that make chatbots will need to update their apps to add ‌CarPlay‌ support.

‌CarPlay‌ has long supported third-party apps, but Apple limits the kinds of apps that are available to ensure drivers aren't distracted while in their vehicles. Companies like Anthropic, OpenAI, and Google were not able to create ‌CarPlay‌ apps before now, limiting ‌CarPlay‌ users to Siri voice controls while in the vehicle.

The new integration will let ‌CarPlay‌ users access voice-based apps like ChatGPT to ask questions hands-free, but the apps will not be able to control vehicle or iPhone functions. There also won't be a wake word option to activate a third-party app, so users will still need to open the app to use the chatbot. After an app is launched, the customizable voice control screen will give users vehicle-optimized chatbot experiences.

iOS 26.4 is in beta right now, and it is expected to see a release this spring.

