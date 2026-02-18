iOS 26.4 Brings CarPlay Support for ChatGPT, Claude and Gemini

With iOS 26.4, CarPlay users will be able to use third-party chatbots with CarPlay. AI services like Claude, Gemini, and ChatGPT will be accessible through the CarPlay system for the first time.
Apple's CarPlay Developer Guide [PDF] lists voice-based conversational apps as a supported app type starting with iOS 26.4. Apple is implementing a new voice control screen that will let apps provide visual feedback for voice-based conversational apps.
AI apps that integrate CarPlay will need to add support for the voice control screen while voice-based services are active. There is a specific entitlement for voice-based conversational apps, and companies that make chatbots will need to update their apps to add CarPlay support.
CarPlay has long supported third-party apps, but Apple limits the kinds of apps that are available to ensure drivers aren't distracted while in their vehicles. Companies like Anthropic, OpenAI, and Google were not able to create CarPlay apps before now, limiting CarPlay users to Siri voice controls while in the vehicle.
The new integration will let CarPlay users access voice-based apps like ChatGPT to ask questions hands-free, but the apps will not be able to control vehicle or iPhone functions. There also won't be a wake word option to activate a third-party app, so users will still need to open the app to use the chatbot. After an app is launched, the customizable voice control screen will give users vehicle-optimized chatbot experiences.
iOS 26.4 is in beta right now, and it is expected to see a release this spring.
Apple today announced a "special Apple Experience" in New York, London, and Shanghai, taking place on March 4, 2026 at 9:00am ET.
Apple invited select members of the media to the event in three major cities around the world. It is simply described as a "special Apple Experience," and there is no further information about what it may entail. The invitation features a 3D Apple logo design...
Apple plans to release an iPhone 17e and an iPad Air with an M4 chip "in the coming weeks," according to the latest word from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.
"Apple retail employees say that inventory of the iPhone 16e has basically dried out and the iPad Air is seeing shortages as well," said Gurman. "I've been expecting new versions of both (iPhone 17e and M4 iPad Air) in the coming weeks."...
Apple on Monday invited selected journalists and content creators to a "special Apple Experience" on Wednesday, March 4 in New York, London, and Shanghai.
At an Apple Experience, attendees are typically given the opportunity to try out Apple's latest hardware or software. Following the launch of Apple Creator Studio last month, for example, some content creators attended an Apple Experience...
Apple's upcoming iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max models "won't be a big update," according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.
In the latest edition of his "Power On" newsletter, Gurman said that the iPhone 18 Pro models will "represent minor tweaks from last year's iPhone 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max." He compared the upgrade to Apple's past practice of appending the letter "S" to its more minor...
While the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are still seven months away, an analyst has revealed five new features the devices will allegedly have.
Rumored color options for the iPhone 18 Pro models
In a research note with investment firm GF Securities on Thursday, analyst Jeff Pu outlined the following upgrades for the iPhone 18 Pro models:
Smaller Dynamic Island: It has been rumored...