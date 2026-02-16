Apple Releases First watchOS 26.4, tvOS 26.4 and visionOS 26.4 Betas

Apple today provided developers with the first betas of upcoming watchOS 26.4, tvOS 26.4, and visionOS 26.4 betas for testing purposes. The software comes a few days after Apple launched the 26.3 versions of each platform.



The software updates are available through the Settings app on each device, and because these are developer betas, a free developer account is required.

The updates are expected to introduce new emoji characters, plus there could be new Siri capabilities, but we don't know exactly what's in the software as of yet.

Apple will likely provide public beta testers with access to the tvOS 26.4 and watchOS 26.4 betas later this month, but visionOS 26.4 will remain limited to developers. The software updates will probably launch in mid-to-late March.