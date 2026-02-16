iOS 27 'Rave' Update to Clean Up Code, Could Boost Battery Life

Apple's iOS 27 update will prioritize cleaning up the operating system's internals, with engineers making changes that could result in better battery life, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.



The effort is said to be similar to what Apple did with its Snow Leopard Mac update years ago, and will involve removing old code, rewriting existing features, and subtly upgrading apps to improve performance.

The result should hopefully be a "snappier, more responsive" OS, says Gurman. Apple is also reportedly planning some interface tweaks, but nothing as dramatic as the Liquid Glass overhaul introduced with iOS 26, which will likely comfort some users.

Code-named "Rave" internally, iOS 27 will also include efficiency improvements that Apple hopes will translate into tangible battery gains for users, says Gurman. It's unclear whether Apple would market those improvements or simply let users discover them on their own.

Gurman says getting the software into good shape is especially important as Apple prepares to launch new device categories, including a touchscreen MacBook Pro and its first foldable iPhone.

The cleanup effort comes alongside Apple's other major iOS 27 priority of improving its AI capabilities. The revamped, chatbot-style Siri that Apple announced in June 2024 has been repeatedly delayed, and some of its features are now expected to arrive in iOS 27 rather than iOS 26, reports Gurman.