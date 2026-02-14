Anker's Weekend Sale Includes Big Savings on Newest Prime Chargers
Earlier this month, Anker debuted its new Prime 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station with a launch discount on Amazon. If ordered this week, you can clip the on-page coupon on Amazon to get the accessory for $119.99, down from $149.99.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
The Prime 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station features Qi2.2 support, which lets a compatible MagSafe iPhone charge at up to 25W. It's the same speed as Apple's MagSafe charger, and it is 10W faster than the standard Qi2 MagSafe chargers. You can also simultaneously charge an Apple Watch and AirPods with the device.
There are plenty of other Anker discounts happening on Amazon this week, including the Prime 14-in-1 Thunderbolt 5 Dock back at its all-time low price of $339.99, down from $399.99. You can find this accessory and more on sale in the lists below, and note that as of writing only the new Prime 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station requires an on-page coupon.
Wall Chargers
- 6-in-1 USB-C Power Strip - $79.99, down from $109.99
- 140W 4-Port GaN USB-C Charger - $69.99, down from $99.99
- 6-in-1 Prime USB-C Charging Station - $79.99, down from $109.99
- 14-in-1 Prime Thunderbolt 5 Dock - $339.99, down from $399.99
Wireless Chargers
- Qi2 MagSafe-Compatible Wireless Charger 2-Pack - $25.98, down from $39.99
- MagGo Qi2 Portable Wireless Charger - $71.99, down from $89.99
- 3-in-1 MagSafe-Compatible Charging Station - $89.99, down from $109.99
- 3-in-1 MagSafe-Compatible Charging Cube - $99.98, down from $149.95
- 3-in-1 Prime Wireless Charging Station (NEW) - $119.99 with on-page coupon, down from $149.99
Portable Chargers
- MagGo Nano Power Bank 5,000 mAh - $45.99, down from $54.99
- Prime Power Bank 20,100 mAh - $134.99, down from $179.99
- SOLIX C300 Power Station with Lantern - $179.99, down from $249.00
- SOLIX C1000 Gen 2 Portable Power Station - $469.99, down from $799.00
- SOLIX C2000 Gen 2 Portable Power Station - $799.99, down from $1,499.00
If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.
Deals Newsletter
Interested in hearing more about the best deals you can find in 2026? Sign up for our Deals Newsletter and we'll keep you updated so you don't miss the biggest deals of the season!