Best Apple Deals of the Week: AirPods and Apple Watch Low Prices Arrive on Amazon

We're recapping this week's best Apple-related deals below, and it includes solid discounts on AirPods 4, AirPods Pro 3, Apple Watch Series 11, and a few sales from Samsung and Satechi.

AirPods

airpods 4 valentine

  • What's the deal? Take $30 off AirPods 4 and $39 off AirPods Pro 3
  • Where can I get it? Amazon

$30 OFF
AirPods 4 for $99.00

$39 OFF
AirPods Pro 3 for $209.99

Apple's AirPods 4 returned to $99.00 this week, down from $129.00. This is the base model of the AirPods 4 without Active Noise Cancellation, and it's the best price we've seen on this model so far in 2026.

We're also tracking a solid second-best price on the AirPods Pro 3 on Amazon, available for $209.99, down from $249.00.

Apple Watch Series 11

apple watch 11 valentine

  • What's the deal? Take $100 off Apple Watch Series 11
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$100 OFF
Apple Watch Series 11 (42mm GPS) for $299.00

$100 OFF
Apple Watch Series 11 (46mm GPS) for $329.00

Amazon this week has all-time low prices on the Apple Watch Series 11, with $100 discounts across numerous models of the smartwatch. This time around, we're tracking these record low prices on nearly every aluminum model.

Samsung

samsung red pic

  • What's the deal? Save on Samsung monitors, TVs, and more
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$300 OFF
Samsung 32-Inch Smart Monitor M9 for $1,299.99

Samsung this week introduced a few big discounts on its monitors, TVs, and more this week on Amazon, including the return of the all-time low price on the newest Smart Monitor. You can get the 32-inch Smart Monitor M9 for $1,299.99, down from $1,599.99.

In addition to the Smart Monitor M9 sale, Amazon is offering extra savings if you purchase multiple select Samsung products this week. Purchasing two products from this landing page will get you an additional $100 off, three will get you $300 off, four will get you $400 off, and five will get you $500 off your total.

Satechi

satechi red

  • What's the deal? Take 20% off Satechi accessories
  • Where can I get it? Satechi
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Note: Use code ESSENTIALS20 to see this discount.

20% OFF
Satechi's Essentials Sale

Satechi recently kicked off a new sale that has essential accessories at 20 percent off for a limited time. To get this discount, enter the code ESSENTIALS20 at checkout on the accessories found in Satechi's "Essentials Tech Upgrade" collection.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.

